"I'm busting y'all favorite player's a**": D'Angelo Russell savagely reviews dominant stretch with 'two left feet'

D'Angelo Russell got real about having "two left feet" and not being the most athletic player in the NBA. Russell even revealed being jealous of guys like Devin Booker, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama because of what they can do on the court.

However, the LA Lakers star believes in his own ability and knows he can score against anyone in the league. He told "The Backyard Podcast" during the All-Star break that he loves watching his fellow players on NBA League Pass, while also feeling jealous sometimes despite knowing what he can do on the court.

"You got to admire it, appreciate it and recognize it," Russell said. "When I see that sh*t, I'm just like I look at myself, I'm like I can't do half that sh*t but there's people out there that appreciate me for the stuff that I do. That's how you do it, so it's just it's the NBA."

He added:

"I'm jealous of a lot of these dudes. They dunking and doing all that crazy sh*t. I got two left feet. I can barely jump and I'm busting y'all favorite players' a**. I appreciate y'all at the same time." [27:58 - 28:28]

D'Angelo Russell struggled at the start of the season, especially coming off a terrible playoff round against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. Russell was criticized by a lot of LA Lakers fans heading into this season, but he has bounced back since.

The former second-overall pick has turned it up since the new year, averaging 21.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 26 games. He's shooting 46.8 % from the floor, 43.6% from threes and 82.5% from the free throw line.

Darvin Ham on the importance of D'Angelo Russell for the Lakers

D'Angelo Russell is an integral part of the Lakers' offense this season.

D'Angelo Russell hit three straight 3-point shots in the fourth quarter that basically put the game to bed for the LA Lakers against the OKC Thunder. Russell finished the game with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals on 9-for-17 shooting, including 5-for-11 from beyond the arc.

In his postgame interview, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham emphasized the importance of Russell to the team. Ham wants him to be at his best to give the team the "ultimate success."

"He has those D'Lo moments where he can throw it up any kind of way and it's going to find its way through the hoop," Ham said. "It's great to see him out there having fun, his teammates cheering him on, encouraging him, him being aggressive and decisive. D'Lo is uber-talented and we need him. We need him to play at that level in order for us to have that ultimate success and he's doing a great job."

