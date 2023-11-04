"I'm disgusted": Cam'ron boldly opines Michael Jordan could fire Marcus Jordan from family business for grand wedding plans

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, and his girlfriend, Larsa Pippen, appeared for an interview with Pablo Torre. The interview was as normal as it could get; however, Jordan Jr. said something that raised eyebrows. Marcus said that he wanted his father to be the best man at his wedding.

Reacting to the viral moment, rapper Cam'ron said that the statement from Jordan's son could end up with him getting fired from the family business. Moreover, Cam'ron also reacted to Marcus Jordan's proposal to televise his marriage.

"You have been on the Housewives of Miami ni**. Look I ain't even Michael Jordan and I am disgusted," the rapper said. "I am not even mad that you went on a show with your girl like that even though you shouldn't be because you fu***** run the Jordan brand. But stop smiling so much when you said you went on the show…This might get you fired from running the Jordan Brand." (35:22)

Cam'ron is not the first person to react negatively to Marcus and Larsa's relationship. Previously, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas said that Larsa wanted attention by dating a younger man.

While Marcus and Larsa are ready to take their relationship to another level, there is a certainty that more drama will ensue in the future. There has been no direct word from Jordan about the marriage.

Michael Jordan's perspective on the relationship, Marcus on his father

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan started dating amid the feud between former Chicago Bulls teammates. However, Michael Jordan has been silent about his son’s romantic relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.

Marcus Jordan said that the marriage had his father's blessing.

“The main thing from my dad was, ‘you’re a grown adult. Ultimately as long as I’m happy, he’s happy. He’s never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa, and he’s not going to start now,” Marcus Jordan said on Pablo Torre Finds Out.

Because of the Jordan-Pippen spat, many people regard the relationship between MJ's son and Pippen's ex-wife as scandalous. The 17-year age gap between Marcus Jordan and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife has also attracted unnecessary attention in the media.