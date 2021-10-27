“I’m feeling like the Hulk” - John Collins on regularly dunking over other NBA players

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks is one of the best posterizers in the NBA today, hence the nickname, The Baptist. Collins feels like a superhero whenever he dunks over a fellow player, which energizes the whole building.

In an interview with Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, John Collins reveals the feeling he experiences dunking with authority and putting an opponent on a poster. He describes it as feeling like a superhero and the energy it gives off is something that makes his teammates and the fans alive.

“I’m feeling like the Hulk. I hear the crowd. I see my teammates jumping up and giving me the strong man. I’m just energized because I know I just turned the building on. I turned the energy on. That gives everybody energy, including myself. I just try to feed off of that," Collins said.

John Collins explained that he works on his hand strength during training to improve his ability to palm a basketball. It gives him the advantage in catching lobs, while his athleticism does the rest. Collins also revealed that he analyzes the trajectory of lobs and he only needs to look at the rim.

John Collins adds Kelly Olynyk, Luka Garza to his poster reel

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after dunking over Kelly Olynyk of the Detroit Pistons.

In the Atlanta Hawks' win over the Detroit Pistons, John Collins added two more players to his poster highlights, Kelly Olynyk and Luka Garza. Both dunks happened in the fourth quarter. Garza was baptized with around nine minutes remaining after Collins caught a lob from Cam Reddish.

The next John Collins poster came with just three minutes left in the game. Collins stole the ball and led the fastbreak. The play ends with Kelly Olynyk on the floor after Collins finished an alley-oop from Kevin Huerter. He also tried to put Isaiah Stewart in earlier in the game but missed the dunk. Nevertheless, he adds two more names to his growing list.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks JOHN COLLINS IS NOT FROM THIS PLANET JOHN COLLINS IS NOT FROM THIS PLANET https://t.co/nz0o3eseZ1

John Collins has a long list of NBA players on his poster reel. Some of the names include Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Derrick Rose, Jerami Grant, Jarrett Allen, Jonathan Isaac, Brook Lopez, Serge Ibaka, Luke Kennard, Gorgui Dieng and Evan Fournier.

