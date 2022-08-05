“I’m not going against Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant in one team” - Former NBA champion says the 2012 USA Olympic team is the greatest team of all time

Kendrick Perkins called the LeBron James-led 2012 United States Olympic team the "greatest team of all time." He said having Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant play key roles gave that squad a legendary caliber.

Perkins said:

“I’m not going against Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant in one team.”

LeBron James and company form greatest Olympic team of all time

Kendrick Perkins' decision not to go against three of the best to ever do it on one squad is a smart decision. LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant were one of the best trios to play together, even though it was only for a single Olympic appearance.

The 2012 squad won gold at the Summer Olympics in London after qualifying by winning the 2010 FIBA World Championship. By doing so, they defended the gold medal won by the 2008 USA squad.

Fresh off an NBA championship with the Miami Heat, James was the leader of the 2012 squad. The team was notably short of big men yet still made waves.

James’ Olympic squad went undefeated (8-0) and beat its opponents by an average of 32 points. The team only trailed in the final quarter in one game.

Not having the big men ended up helping Team USA as it utilized its speed and outside shooting to gain the edge. James, Kobe and KD all made the speed and outside shooting look easy.

Perkins’ decision not to argue against this team reads as a healthy decision. Even taking aside James, Bryant and Durant, was there still unfathomable talent.

The squad also had Russell Westbrook, Andre Igoudala, Kevin Love, James Harden, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Tyson Chandler and Deron Williams.

Each player made a mark, helping the team to its perfect record. The support behind the speed and shooting pumped the team into that next level.

Having the trio of LeBron, Kobe and KD is an entirely different level of competitive basketball. Now, add Love, Igoudala and CP3, even before any other names, and the support to the trio comes tenfold.

The structure of the team was arguably one of the best in history, even with the lack of big men. James' size helped a little, as he has always been able to handle himself in the key while maintaining explosiveness down the floor.

Most would agree with Perkins' decision and take a knee against this squad. Their caliber was too high to match.

