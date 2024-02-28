"I'm good in NOLA": Zion Williamson ends rumor about coveting Knicks move despite MSG aura

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has long been a fan of playing at Madison Square Garden. However, despite speculation connecting him to the New York Knicks, the 23-year-old isn’t looking to make a move to the Big Apple.

Willamson has been coveted by Knicks fans since the 2019 NBA draft lottery. New York was tied for the best odds (14.0%) to land the No. 1 pick and draft Williamson out of Duke University. However, the franchise ultimately landed the third pick, with the Pelicans jumping up to No. 1 despite having just 6.0% lottery odds.

Knicks fans have kept an eye on the two-time All-Star ever since. Meanwhile, Williamson has spoken highly of playing in New York in the past, leading to speculation that he would welcome a move to the organization.

Additionally, in October, the New York Post’s Marc Berman reported that the Knicks checked in on Williamson’s availability over the offseason. Berman added that the Pelicans were “not sold” on the 2019 No. 1 pick.

However, Williamson put all the rumors to rest on Tuesday, as he expressed a desire to remain in New Orleans long-term.

Following the Pelicans’ 115-92 road win in New York, Williamson again raved about playing in front of Knicks fans at MSG. However, after expressing his admiration for the city, he noted that he is content with New Orleans and focused on his team’s success.

“New York is the Mecca of basketball. So, playing here … It was dope,” Williamson said. “You can tell the fans are really behind the Knicks, and it’s always dope to see, especially when fans are super loyal like that. But for me, I'm good in NOLA. I'm glad we got the win.”

Zion Williamson, Pelicans get back on track against Knicks

With Tuesday’s win over the Knicks, Zion Williamson and the Pelicans got back on track following their two-game losing streak.

The Pelicans were led by forward Trey Murphy III, who recorded a game-high 26 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six 3-pointers on 64.3% shooting. Meanwhile, Williamson added 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks on 46.7% shooting.

With the victory, New Orleans (35-24) maintained top-five positioning in the crowded Western Conference standings. The upstart squad is looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022. However, a playoff berth would mark Williamson’s first, as he was injured for the 2022 playoffs.

“We want to win. At the end of the day, people remember winners,” Williamson said postgame.

The Pelicans will look to keep up their success when they visit the Indiana Pacers (33-26) on Wednesday.

