"I'm at my happiest when I play for my country": Kai Sotto formally announces participation with the Philippines at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

After sustaining a back injury at the NBA Summer League, Kai Sotto is cleared to play and will be suiting up for the Philippines at the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Sotto ended the speculation that he may not be ready to represent his country for the 2023 FIBA World Cup as he formally announced that he is clear to go through.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"For me, basketball-wise, I'm at my happiest when I play for my country," Sotto said in Filipino. "That is already proven since I'm 15 years old playing for the under-16 team, 17, 18, 19. When it comes to the men's national team, every time I wear that jersey, practice and play for the country, it has a very fulfilling feeling.

"Now that the world cup is coming, I have mixed emotions. I remember that it felt far before now it is here. I'm very excited. I can't wait.

Kai Sotto said that he is getting the best treatment for his back, including a spine specialist who ensures he is in the best possible shape for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Sotto said:

"I think the rehab is going well. Slowly, my back is getting better compared to when I was still in the US. It is doing better now. I was supposed to do 12 sessions. Now, I'm on my sixth. Hopefully, next week, I can step on the court to do some drills."

Watch: Kai Sotto's full interview with PlayitRightTV

Kai Sotto hopes to suit up with former Lakers player Jordan Clarkson for the Montenegro tune-up game

As the Philippines slowly get its major pieces together in time for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Kai Sotto is halfway in his rehab and Jordan Clarkson is set to join the team really soon.

The Philippines will have its next set of tune-up games against Montenegro and Mexico on Aug. 20 and 21, respectively. With a few weeks left, Sotto hopes to play with Clarkson in the remaining exhibition matches:

"By those two games, we will be good by then. I think these past two weeks of rehab, slowly, I'm getting better. I think by that time, I will be good."

The Philippines will open up its group phase against the Dominican Republic on Aug. 25 at the Philippine Arena. The Caribbean country has Karl-Anthony Towns, Al Horford and Chris Duarte on its roster. Angola and Italy are the two other teams in the group.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)