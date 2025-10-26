“I’m In the Clurb”: Singer Ciara melts as Vanessa Bryant Welcomes Bestie to 40 Club With Heartfelt Message

LA Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, celebrated her closest friend, Ciara's birthday on Saturday. Bryant took to her social media and made a tribute post in dedication to Ciara's 40th birthday. Vanessa posted an adorable throwback selfie with Ciara at Disneyland. The late LA Lakers star's wife wore the Daisy Duck 85th anniversary Minnie ears. She captioned the post with a wholesome message for the singer. &quot;Welcome to the 40 club! Happy birthday to my fam, my bestie, and supportive sister @ciara!!!! I love you so much!!!! 😘🥰🎉,&quot; Bryant wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe comment section also saw both friends exchanging lovely messages. Ciara also commented on the post with a candid reply and showered love on Vanessa Bryant.&quot;Aaaaahhhh!! I’m in Tha Clurb!!! lol. I’m excited for this!! I love you so much V Boo!&quot; she wrote.&quot;😂😂😂I love you. ❤️,&quot; Bryant replied.Comments on the postCiara is married to the New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. They have been married since 2016 and have three children together. Vanessa Bryant and Ciara have shared a very close friendship with each other for years. Both Vanessa and Ciara's children also share a close relationship. In October 2020, Ciara posted a wholesome picture of herself and Vanessa breastfeeding their children on her Instagram.Vanessa Bryant seemingly fires back at &quot;people&quot; spreading pregnancy rumorsFor months, the internet has been filled with rumors of Vanessa Bryant's pregnancy. The late wife of the LA Lakers legend has kept a very low profile and has barely spoken about her personal life. However, it seems like Bryant's patience ran out after months of self-control. She took to her social media and clapped back at people speaking false rumors about her.Last month, she posted a crisp clapback message on her Instagram Story. &quot;Weak people spread rumors. Stupid people believe them,&quot; the post read.[Credit: IG/@vanessabryant]The rumor about Vanessa Bryant's pregnancy started spreading on the internet around May earlier this year. People posted AI-generated images of the late Lakers legend that showed her with a baby bump. To make things worse and more offensive, some users posted AI-generated images of Jaylen Brown as her false new boyfriend.Vanessa spends most of her time with her daughters. From attending games with her children to taking them to Disneyland, family remains the center of her life, and she has done a fabulous job of keeping her children protected.