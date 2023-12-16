"I'm petty" - A'ja Wilson keeps it real on trash-talking in WNBA while downplaying her smack-talking skills

In the WNBA, trash-talking has been a taboo topic many wonder how it happens, and A'Ja Wilson gave some light on what goes on in their league. The two-time WNBA champion described that there is a difference in how men and women talk trash to one another.

For years, trash has been an open secret that everyone knows has been a part of basketball in whatever league they are playing. While basketball is generally male-dominated and there are many trash-talk stories in the history of the NBA, the WNBA too has its fair share of trash-talking.

In an interview on the "All The Smoke" podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, A'Ja Wilson bared how she uses trash-talking to gain an advantage against her opponent and described how she does it:

"I would say I'm petty. I wouldn't say I'm a s*** talker but like, I don't back down from a lot of things. I get petty. I don't hit below the belt but I get petty a little bit," said Wilson.

In a separate interview in the same podcast, Kelsey Plum said that there is no difference in how men and women trash talk each other, but described it as "cattier" and more personal. The Las Vegas Aces forward agreed that women like to cut deep:

"I feel that we do our research. Like we know things that you probably think we know," said Wilson. "So I might throw a little jab at you and I'm like 'Oh, you didn't know I knew that.'"

A'Ja Wilson believes Angel Reese will have a tough time transitioning to the WNBA

The rapid ascent of Angel Reese in NCAA basketball has sparked speculation about her future in the WNBA. However, A'Ja Wilson hints that she will have a tough challenge adjusting her game style when she turns pro.

Praising Reese, Wilson sees that her rebounding will be her greatest asset but she will have to work hard at it as she will face the best women's basketball players in the WNBA and it won't be as easy:

“Obviously, she has got years to grow or a couple of years to grow, just to let it translate over," said Wilson. "It’s gonna be tough and hard because our league is so tough. We got some dogs at every position and it’s hard coming in being a four and a five like it really is”.

While expressing her concern, Wilson has faith in Angel Reese that she will get to adjust to the level of competition once she gets into the WNBA. The LSU forward is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming WNBA draft alongside Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Cameron Brink.