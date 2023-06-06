"I'm not retired from the NBA just yet" - Dwight Howard on his potential return to league

Dwight Howard was once one of the NBA's best defensive-minded centers ever, considered among elite big men during his prime days with the Orlando Magic.

However, due to how the league has changed over the years with centers being more skilled and versatile and his age, Howard struggled to fit in. He played for the Taoyuan Leopards last season after a lack of offers from NBA teams.

According to Sideline Sources' NBA reporter Mark Haynes, host of "Minutes with Mark," Dwight Howard hasn't closed the door yet on a return to the league.

“I’m not retired from the NBA just yet," Howard said. "I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title.”

In the NBA, Howard thrived on defense, as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (2009-11), with a limited offensive package down low. He averaged 15.7 points per game (58.7% shooting) and 11.8 rebounds (leading the NBA in rebounds five times).

In his 18 seasons, Dwight Howard played for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After his three-season stint with the Houston Rockets from 2013-2016, Howard bounced around from one team to another.

He had some resurgence when he played 81 games for the Charlotte Hornets in 2017-18, averaging 16.6 ppg (55.5% shooting) and 12.5 rpg.

After his brief time playing for the Washington Wizards due to undergoing spinal surgery, Dwight Howard bounced back with his time with the Lakers and 76ers.

During the Lakers' 2020 championship run, Howard was a huge piece of their defensive identity which he brought over in his time at Philadelphia. He had another shot at the NBA Finals and for the championship title but got eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Hawks.

Howard was an eight-time All-Star and made the All-Defensive first team four times (2009-2012).

Looking back on Dwight Howard's eight seasons with the Orlando Magic

In his time with the Orlando Magic, Howard averaged 18.4 ppg (57.7% shooting), 13.0 rpg and 2.2 bpg.

During the 2008-09 season, Dwight averaged 20.6 ppg (57.2% shooting), 13.8 rpg and 2.9 bpg. He led Orlando to the NBA Finals but got defeated by Kobe Bryant's Lakers in five games.

Howard had his best career season with the Magic in 2010-11, when he averaged 22.9 ppg (59.3% shooting), 14.1 rpg and 2.4 bpg.

