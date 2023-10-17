"I'm scouting": Nikola Jokic seen tracking horses during practice in Nuggets' behind-the-scenes docuseries

Treating the NBA as a normal 9-5 job isn't what people expected to see with Nikola Jokic, who's regarded as one of the best players in the world. In a video clip of his interaction with teammate Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets center was seen scouting horses during practice.

Behind-the-scenes footage of his exchange with Murray was posted. The video came from the team's title documentary. The first episode of "Bring it Home" was interesting as even during their quest to win the 2023 championship, Jokic was focused on his horses.

The center was sitting on the bench when the Canadian point guard approached him and asked what he was doing.

"Who's that?" Murray asked.

"I'm scouting horses," Jokic replied.

"You're scouting? How many do you have?"

"Right now, like, 7,8... Uhh, 10, 12"

Everyone knows how much the Serbian big man loves his horses. Over the summer, he was eager to go home and be with his horses after winning the NBA title and getting the Finals MVP nod.

While he was back home, one of his horses competed in a race and won first place. His frontcourt mate, Aaron Gordon, was also there to witness the event during the offseason.

Nikola Jokic believes his teammate is much better after a major setback

The dynamic duo of Nikola Jokic and Murray is unique as the big man usually serves as the facilitator while the guard does a lot in the scoring department. Nuggets fans were able to witness the two back on the court once again last season after the point guard recovered from a torn ACL.

Many are aware that coming back from a torn ACL isn't easy and most players lose their athleticism. However, that wasn't the case for Murray, as he was able to showcase his brilliance on the court even after his injury. Jokic addressed his teammate's recovery from the devastating injury and said that the point guard is "better" than before.

"He’s much better. Not even close," the All-Star center said. "Mature, experienced, slow the games. I think just because of the injury slow him down, so he needed to read a little bit better. Maybe it sounds stupid, but I think the injury helped him."

It will be interesting to see the dynamic duo once again this season. Despite losing Bruce Brown over the summer, the team still has Murray and Jokic, who are the most important players on the team.

