"I'm still here like LeBron": Lil Wayne uses savage 'King James' reference to describe his greatness

Just like NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, multiplatinum-selling rap artist Lil Wayne considers where he's right now in his career as a product of the passion and hard work he has put into his craft.

The 41-year-old recording artist behind the song “Go DJ” drew similarities between his journey to stardom and that of ‘The King.’ Weezy shared to People in an interview that it was no easy path for him, as he really had to dig deep to show what he is capable of and reach his goals:

“Yeah, definitely (I had to put in the work)… I had to be obsessive because my mom didn't even want me to rap.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She was just like, ‘You're too smart. You're going to be a lawyer, a doctor. You're not about to make words rhyme. That's not what you're about to do.’”

He added:

“She used to literally say that: ‘You're not about to just be making words rhyme, boy.’ So, I had to focus on what I believed in, and she saw that… And I'm still here like LeBron.”

Finding affinity with LeBron James, it's little wonder that Lil Wayne is supportive of the four-time NBA champion. He has been a fixture on the front row in home games of the Lakers.

In Los Angeles’ marquee game against the Suns last week, for instance, the rapper and his son shared a brief moment on the sidelines with James.

Expand Tweet

Lil Wayne ranks LeBron James ahead of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

The debate on who's the best among Michael Jordan, Kobe Braynt and LeBron James could go on and on, but for rapper Lil Wayne, ‘The King’ takes top spot.

In an episode of All The Smoke podcast earlier this year, the popular and multiplatinum-selling recording artist said what makes James stand out for him is his feat of winning NBA titles with three teams. Lil Wayne said:

“Bron, Mike and Kobe (for me). Bron, I don’t know Bron personally so my answer for Bron would be from afar. My answer for Bron is on the court.

"Bron, you gotta remember … That right there… he ain’t got six (like Jordan), but he done it with three different teams. And not on one of those muthaf**kin’ teams did he play role two. That right there is what tipped him over the Jordan scale for me.”

LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion, winning titles with the Miami Heat (2012 and 2013), Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and Lakers (2020). Jordan had six, all with the Chicago Bulls, while Bryant had five with the Lakers.