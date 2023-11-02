“I'm not a system player, I am a system" - James Harden boldly claims Philadelphia 76ers putting him on 'leash' forced trade request

The James Harden saga is finally over and people can start watching him play basketball this season for the LA Clippers. Harden's stint with the Philadelphia 76ers was quite memorable, but it didn't have a happy ending.

Harden finally showed up to the media wearing his new Clippers uniform and gave his thoughts on his time with the Sixers.

After talking about feeling on a leash playing for Philly last season, Harden clarified what he said. According to him, being on a leash holds him from truly affecting the game, which is more than scoring the basketball.

"When I'm in a leash, I'm not just shooting the basketball everytime. I think the game and I'm a creator on the court..." Harden said. "I'm not a system player, I am a system. Somebody that can have that dialogue with me and understand move forward and make adjustments on the fly throughout the course of the game."

He also mentioned that whenever he sees something on the court, he wants to get a chance to point it out to the coaches. Harden believes he can do these with Ty Lue and his system now that he's in Los Angeles.

Since requesting a trade, Harden has been heavily criticized by the media and fans. The star guard has been under fire for his lack of dedication and constant trade requests, often getting his way around things.

James Harden claims to be the system for a team

The 2017-18 MVP talked about what it was like playing for the 76ers and what led him to request a trade.

"Philly was just changing my role, knowing that I can give more, knowing I can do more." Harden said. "But if you want me to be honest, it's like being on a leash.

"Me knowing, what it was for us to get, where we want to get to, I was gonna have to be at my best offensively. Whether it's facilitating and scoring the basketball, and Joel [Embiid] as well. I never really had that opportunity.

"I think all that plays into where I am today, where whatever T-Lue and the coaching staff needs me to do, I've been prepared and been in both situations. Whethere it's scoring, 15, 16 points or scoring 30. As long as we win the game, everybody's feeling confident and good about themselves, that's all that really matters."

Fans are expecting him to play for the Clippers soon.

