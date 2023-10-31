"Mortgaged it's entire future" - NBA analyst breaks down how James Harden trade can put Clippers in tough spot

Not many were impressed with the trade that landed James Harden with the LA Clippers last midnight. After months of going back and forth with the frustrated All-Star, the Philadelphia 76ers finally gave in and traded Harden. In exchange, they received a pool of decent role players ready to contribute.

Some have changed the way they view the Clippers. To some, the Los Angeles team is now a title favorite, after they got the 2017-18 MVP in their team. However, Nick Wright isn't that much impressed. Rather, he thinks that the franchise made a mistake and doesn't see them as a contending team.

He said in a conversation with First Things First:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In the West right now, unequivocally, I like the Nuggets, Warriors, Thunder & Suns more than the Clippers." Wright said. "I think I like the Mavs, Kings & Lakers more. That puts the Clippers with the Timberwolves, if people believe Memphis is gonna get a turnaround, I don't, in that general vicinity."

"I listed four teams definitely ahead of them, three that I think are ahead of them. That puts them in the Play-In area, which is around the area they were in last year. They avoided it, but if you remember the Play-In thing was coming down to the last week," he added.

He added:

"I don't think this is a great team. I think this is a team that has mortgaged its entire future. They do not control any of their four first or second-round picks for the next six years... I don't understand what they're doing, other than try to convince themselves they can compete for a championship, when I think they're competing to avoid the Play-In."

Expand Tweet

According to some, as long as Harden is healthy, they have the chance to contest teams like the Denver Nuggets. However, they haven't played a game together, making it tough to assess their strengths and weaknesses.

You might also be interested in reading this: LA Clippers depth chart: Does James Harden trade impact Russell Westbrook's starting role?

James Harden's bonus to be voided

As part of the deal that sent James Harden to the Clippers, it has been reported that the $5.1 million trade bonus has been voided. The All-Star agreed to do this in exchange for the Clippers granting him his wish of being traded to Los Angeles.

It was pointed out by ESPN's Bobby Marks that the bonus would have to be declined by the frustrated All-Star in order for the trade to push through.

Expand Tweet

Now, the Sixers have a plethora of role players to their advantage. They have Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, and KJ Martin all ready to contribute to Philly.

Their first game against their former team will be on March 24, 2024, with the Clippers as the hosts.

Also read: Is James Harden going to Lakers? Looking at rumors around Philadelphia Sixers superstar joining LeBron James in LA