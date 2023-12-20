"I am the precedent when it comes to being dominant": Shaquille O'Neal slams Zion Williamson for take on critics

Shaquille O'Neal added Zion Williamson to the list of players he criticized over the years. The Hall of Fame center did it to Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and several others. “Zanos” earned Shaq’s not-so-flattering commentary after Williamson’s inept performance against the LA Lakers in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Williamson was asked after the said game what he had to say about O’Neal and Charles Barkley’s comments. The former Duke standout thanked both analysts if their opinions were about helping him better. If not, the two-time All-Star added that everyone is entitled to their opinion.

The Inside the NBA, on Tuesday, showed Zion Williamson’s response. Shaquille O'Neal replied:

“I am the precedent when it comes to being a dominant big man. There is no other. … When it comes to being a dominant big man, I am the authority. I am the go-to guy.

I said there, ‘Watch him.’ He doesn’t run hard, doesn’t create easy baskets for himself and it doesn’t look like he’s ready. That was me telling him, ‘If you do this, you can get to the next level.’”

In the semis of the NBA In-Season Tournament, “Zanos” played 26 minutes and ended with 13 points, three assists and two rebounds. He made 6-8 shots but went 1-6 from the free-throw line. Shaquille O'Neal repeatedly mentioned Williamson's lack of aggressiveness in the halftime of the said game.

The game was practically over after the third quarter when New Orleans’ lead ballooned to 44 points. LeBron James, the soon-to-be 39-year-old veteran, played with more energy and sense of urgency than the 23-year-old Zion Williamson.

Williamson also had a disappointing quarterfinal against the Sacramento Kings. Only Brandon Ingram’s superb play spared the power forward from his blushes. “Zanos” couldn’t redeem himself in the semis, forcing Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley to call him out.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans haven’t lost a game yet since the beatdown at the hands of the LA Lakers

After the embarrassing loss to the LA Lakers on Dec. 7, the New Orleans Pelicans have not lost a game. They have now racked up four straight wins and are looking dominant to extend it to five versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

It hasn’t just been Zion Williamson that has been playing well. Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have been superb as well. The Pelicans are playing with more edge since that lopsided loss to the Lakers. Basketball fans will be interested to see how they can sustain their form.

Shaquille O’Neal pointed out in the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the LA Lakers that Williamson’s team failed in their biggest game of the season. Shaq and the Inside the NBA crew will be monitoring if “Zanos” will step up once the stakes go higher than regular season games.