"I was raised by a drill sergeant"- Shaquille O'Neal tackles Mo'Nique's subtle criticism on his outlook of 'women'

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made a bold statement about men opening up to women. According to O'Neal, a man should never open up to a woman, which caught the attention of the masses, including comedian Mo'Nique. The comedian responded to Shaq's claims during her appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay."

O'Neal was asked by Adam Lefkoe in an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" about opening up to a woman. According to the former LA Lakers star, he's never opened up to a woman. He reasons that there are women who will bring up the time when a man opens up and throws it at their face.

Mo'Nique thinks that not being able to open up to anyone could be a mistake on O'Neal's part. The TV personality questions how Shaq opens up the problems in his life. After that, the four-time champion respectfully responded to the comedian's questions on his personal life.

"Who do I open up to? Nobody," Shaq said. "My remedy to success is I have sayings... Before I start getting all sad, I sayd, 'Shut the f**k up, man up and figure it out.'

"I was raised by a drill sergeant and I'm glad he raised me the way he raised me... If I have problems, I have to define if they're real problems, most of the time they're not."

Lefkoe also shared that the only moment he's seen O'Neal emotional is when it comes to a loss in his family. His younger sister passed away in 2019 after her fight with cancer. Shaq said that he regretted not calling his sister often, which caused him to be emotional.

What did Mo'Nique say about Shaquille O'Neal?

Comedian Mo'Nique doesn't think she should be taking advice from Shaquille O'Neal after his comments about opening up. Shaq shared that he doesn't open up, which sparked a series of questions from the 56-year-old celebrity.

"How do you take advice from a man who has no woman?" Mo'Nique said. "And I love Shaq. But how do you take advice from my brother that has no one?

The entertainer shared that not being able to open up to someone creates a division. She believes that having a partner with whom a person can share their struggle is valuable in today's society. Mo'Nique said that it's more comfortable for her to reach out and share with her husband rather than calling one of her friends and discussing what's on her mind.

Still, the two had a respectful disagreement, which didn't result in either of them attacking each other's opinions.

