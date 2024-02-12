WATCH: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie prefers Shaquille O'Neal's Papa John's heart-shaped pizza as Valentine's gift

One of the things that Shaquille O'Neal is through his many different endorsements. Among the many different brands that the three-time LA Laker champion promotes is Papa John's Pizza. It looks like other sports-adjacent celebrities are also fans of the pizza restaurant chain.

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, made it known what kind of gift she prefers for the upcoming Valentine's Day.

Kylie shared that on the first Valentine's Day she celebrated with Jason, he got her flowers and a teddy bear. However, she said she preferred a Papa John's heart-shaped pizzas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch Kylie Kelce promote the Papa John's heart-shaped pizza here.

Aside from being an endorser, Shaquille O'Neal became associated with Papa John's in 2019 as a member of its board of directors. The move to bring in Shaq was part of a rebranding for the restaurant chain after its former chairman was accused of using racist language.

O'Neal came up with the popular Shaq-a-Roni pizza, a huge pie that caters to people with large appetites. In 2022, O'Neal signed a new three-year deal to remain as an endorser for Papa John's

The NBA legend also owns several of the restaurant's franchises to add to his list of investments.

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal spills his 2 wishes on hoping to meet Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII: "Shake her hand & take a picture"

Shaquille O'Neal supported the Baltimore Ravens over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game

Shaquille O'Neal brought out his 'DJ Diesel' persona when the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's AFC Championship Game in January.

On the other side, fellow Papa John's endorsers Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie supported the Ravens' opponents. They came to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Shaq took potshots at Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during a Ravens tailgate party, but it backfired as the Chiefs beat the Ravens to advance to the Superbowl.

Expand Tweet

The Chiefs ultimately prevailed this season as they beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII. This win also marks a repeat for the Chiefs, who won against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Shaq was also present for the Superbowl. However, instead of taking shots at Taylor Swift, he made it known that he wanted to meet and take a picture with her.

O'Neal met the icon and shared the photos on Instagram.

Also read: Lil Wayne blazes Shaquille O'Neal's pre-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!