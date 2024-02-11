Lil Wayne blazes Shaquille O'Neal's pre-Super Bowl party in Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel was in his essence on Friday as he threw one of the craziest pre-Super Bowl parties in Las Vegas. The LA Lakers legend was also joined by superstar rapper Lil Wayne.

The NBA legend turned the pre-Super Bowl party into the "Shaq Fun House" that he holds annually. As Shaq opened the eventful night at XS nightclub, Wynn on the Vegas strip, a throng of people gathered to witness the masterclass by Superman.

He started the show, getting the attendees in the groove and dancing to the tune. He was soon replaced by American DJ Diplo. However, Shaquille O'Neal's "Fun House" saved the best for the last, with Lil Wayne taking over at the end. The hip-hop icon blazed the show with his masterful performance singing some of his biggest hits such as "6 Foot 7 Foot" and "John. (Video h/t TMZ)

It was the sixth time that Shaquille O’Neal has held his "Shaq Fun House" and it certainly was a big hit for the big man.

O’Neal also took the opportunity to remember his friend and Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. Speaking about the newly-unveiled Bryant’s statue outside the Crypto.com arena, the emotional NBA legend said he wished Bryant was there to witness his own statue.

Shaquille O'Neal wants the NFL to hold Super Bowl in Las Vegas every year

The NFL is holding the LVIII Super Bowl in Las Vegas this year and Shaquille O'Neal made sure he capitalized big on the occasion. The Super Bowl will be star-studded and is set to draw over 330,000 people in Vegas. This year, the Super Bowl will witness a performance from Grammy Award winner Usher at halftime.

Now, Shaq wants the NFL to hold the Super Bowl in Sin City every single year. He also provided his logic behind it.

"I think they should have the Super Bowl here every year," he said. "I think the NFL should do a 20-, 50-year deal because it makes sense. Hotel accommodations – like a lot of cities when you go to the Super Bowl, if you don’t call early, you’re not gonna get it," Shaq told Fox News Digital.

Shaquille O'Neal also expressed his desire to meet “cultural icon” Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl. Swift will reportedly fly from Tokyo and is expected be in attendance to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The LA Lakers legend added that he wants to take a picture with Swift for his daughter.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it is estimated that the total spending from attendees in Vegas during the Super Bowl will be between $500 million and $1.1 billion. According to the National Retail Federation survey, overall, the food alone is expected to garner $17.3 billion in spending from fans across the country.

