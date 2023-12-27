 'I resign as a Zion Williamson fan': NBA fans roast Pelicans star for seemingly uncentered chest tattoo

Zion Williamson showed off a new tattoo on social media on Wednesday, drawing plenty of attention. In the photos that have gone viral, Williamson can be seen smiling while showing off the new ink.

Fans reacted, with many of the mindset that the young star has little to smile about after the tattoo was done off-center. The design, which features a roaring animal within a cross, seems to be placed more to one side of Williamson's chest.

Fans shared their reactions on social media. Check out some of the funniest, and most ruthless, below.

The criticism for his latest tattoo isn't the only heat that the former All-Star has been facing as of late. With the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference, Zion Williamson's play has been put under a microscope.

From fans and analysts to Hall of Famers like Shaquille O'Neal, the consensus seems to be that Williamson isn't playing up to his potential.

Looking at recent criticism surrounding Zion Williamson amid Pelicans' struggles

While Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans could be a top team in the Western Conference, the team hasn't lived up to expectations. In addition to losing important games against struggling teams like the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz, the team was blown out 133-89 by the LA Lakers in the NBA Cup semifinal.

In that game specifically, much of the NBA community, including O'Neal and Charles Barkley on "Inside the NBA," criticized Zion Williamson's play. Over 26 minutes, the young standout contributed just 13 points, three assists and two rebounds.

O'Neal broke down Williamson's performance while explaining that his comments come from a well-meaning place. He highlighted what he believes to be the key struggle plaguing Williamson: a lack of effort.

“I’m the precedent when it comes being a dominant big man," Barkley said. "There is no other. I sat there and watched him. I said he doesn’t run hard, he doesn’t create easy baskets for himself and it looks like he’s not ready. That was me telling him, if you do this, you can get to the next level."

On Thursday night, the Pelicans will look to snap a two-game losing streak that has seen them fall to the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. In those games, Williamson seemed to be finding his rhythm more than in past games, averaging 25.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Whether his recent play is indicative of a long-term surge that will be sustained throughout the season, is unknown.