"I saw the missile was coming": Luka Doncic recalls being fearful after bomb scare from North Korea triggers alarms in Okinawa

The 2023 FIBA World Cup group phase in Okinawa, Japan was rocked by an emergency alert from Japanese authorities. Slovenian standout Luka Doncic recalled the scary moment that occurred early morning.

Japan issued an alert after a missile scare from neighboring North Korea.

"Everything is great, except that I didn't sleep much last night because of the alarm. The alarm was something crazy. I just saw the missile was coming, so I was a little bit scared." recalls Doncic, when the alarm went off twice from 3:54 and 4:07 in the morning, during the Slovenian press conference.

Hours after the unlikely wake-up call, the FIBA organizing committee released a statement on what occurred.

"Due to the launch of a satellite by North Korea, the Japanese Government sent two alarms via the “J-Alert system” on all cell phones in Okinawa early this morning. The first was sent at 3:54 am and the second at 4:07 am, clearing the alarm.

"The J-Alert system is regularly used in Japan to provide information on various events, like severe weather and other threats. In case the J-Alert system is activated, everyone is advised to stay or go inside to a nearby building."

There are eight teams in Okinawa, Japan, now that will be competing in the group phase. Slovenia is bracketed with Georgia, Cape Verde and Venezuela in Group E, while Germany, Australia, Finland and Japan occupy Group F.

WATCH: Luka Doncic talks to the media in the 2023 FIBA World Cup pre-event press conference

Luka Doncic was fascinated by the huge leap of Lauri Markannen of Finland

Finland is bracketed in Group F at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. There's a good chance that if Slovenia comes out of Group E, they could be matched up once both groups merge.

Heading Finland is Lauri Markannen, who's coming out from his breakout season with the Utah Jazz. In their potential matchup, Luka Doncic weighs in on how Markannen skyrocketed to All-Star level.

"Lauri is an amazing player. He had a big step forward last season, but even before, he was great.

"It was really amazing to watch him this year. He really improved so much. Utah gave him a big role, and he took advantage of it. Amazing player," Doncic praised Markkanen.

In the 2022-23 season, Markannen averaged 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 39.1% beyond the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic had his highest-scoring season with 32.4 points along with 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game, but the Dallas Mavericks missed the play-in tournament.

