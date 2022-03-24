"I see a mini LeBron in him" - Hawks G League coach Steve Gansey makes a direct comparison between his star player and LeBron James

LeBron James’ basketball brilliance is already in its 19th season in the NBA. Throughout his G.O.A.T-worthy career, there have been numerous up-and-coming youngsters who have been compared to the King. While several have been likened to him, no one has lived up to the incredible expectations so far.

The latest to be included in the long list of LeBron James-like talent is rookie Jalen Johnson of the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson, a Duke University standout, was picked by the Hawks as the 20th overall pick in last year’s draft. He has played only 18 games so far this season and spent most of his time in the G-League with the College Park Skyhawks.

Steve Gansey, the Skyhawks’ head coach gushed about what he had seen from the ultra-talented rookie:

“He can dominate the game in a lot of different ways with passing, rebounding, and scoring…I see a mini-LeBron in him.”

Physically, he does bear similarities to LeBron James. Jalen Johnson is listed as 6’9 and 210 lbs with a 7-foot wingspan. Although a skinny compared to rookie James, Johnson is quite a force in his own right. His versatility in both forward spots and defense were two of the biggest reasons why the Atlanta Hawks chose him.

When it comes to athleticism, though, only a rare few can even approach LeBron James’ freakish gifts. Jalen Johnson, like so many others before and after him, doesn’t have the four-time MVP’s incredible athleticism.

The Atlanta Hawks were loaded on the wings, which is why they sent Jalen Johnson to develop in the G-League, where he has apparently blossomed. Lately, he’s been on the Hawks’ bench and saw action in the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Bally Sports: Hawks @HawksOnBally Jalen Johnson is in.



Jalen Johnson is scoring. Jalen Johnson is in.Jalen Johnson is scoring. https://t.co/NXzx560Ngk

The first-round draft pick had a decent showing, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. He served as De’Andre Hunter’s backup and showed glimpses of the immense potential that had wowed Steve Gansey.

With the injury-riddled Hawks about to join the play-in tournament, Jalen Johnson could play a crucial role as one of Trae Young’s supporting cast.

Can the Atlanta Hawks get back into the postseason?

The Atlanta Hawks needs to get past the play-in to enter the playoffs this season. [Photo: Peachtree Hoops]

LeBron James comparisons aside, Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks’ supporting cast have to play better. Without John Collins and with De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic probably banged up, the rest of the roster has to step up.

Trae Young and the Hawks’ offense have been lethal for most of the season. But if they want to go back to the playoffs, their defense has to make a big leap. It’s been their offense that’s been carrying them and they’re likely in trouble if their shots don’t fall or when the defense heats up.

Jalen Johnson’s defensive prowess and versatility could be surprising assets that the Hawks can rely on moving forward.

