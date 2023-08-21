"I spend a lot of money on you everyday": Michael Jordan's son, Marcus takes a cheeky dig at Larsa Pippen as they plan their wedding

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, has been invested in his relationship with Larsa Pippen, a former teammate of MJ and Larsa's ex-husband. As they continued to plan their wedding, giving pricey gifts became their topic in the episode of their podcast, "Separation Anxiety."

In the episode, titled "Pricey Gifts and Freudian Slips," Marcus and Larsa discussed who gives better gifts, men or women. Jordan talked about how he has put a ton of work into giving gifts to certain people in the past. Now, that includes Pippens, who's received plenty of gifts from him.

The two talked about it in their podcast around the 4:05 mark.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As a woman, I think men give better gifts than women," Pippen said. "... I feel like you spent a lot of money on my birthday."

"I spend a lot of money on you everyday," Jordan said. "I just wanted to make it special for you. I think you put a lot of value into those types of sentimental dates and moments and stuff like that. I feel like every day I'm trying to take things up a notch.

"I do feel like, as a guy, after you've started dating or whatever, there's a scale of time spent together versus price and value of the gift. Over time, you constantly have to outdo yourself."

Pippen celebrated her 49th birthday with a bang, and the two celebrated with their closest friends.

Seeing as how grand and fun the party was, it looks like Jordan is a generous partner, always willing to make sure Larsa is happy.

You might also be interested in reading this: In Photos: Inside Michael Jordan's $80,000,000 yacht, luxurious interior and more

Has Michael Jordan approved of the couple's rumored wedding that's currently "in the works"?

A few months ago, Michael Jordan was asked about what he thought of the relationship between his son and Larsa.

He was asked if he approves of the relationship, and MJ emphatically said "no." It's been a few months since that happened, and no one is quite sure if he still feels the same way.

Expand Tweet

Marcus has addressed the issue at hand. Jordan told Pippen during one of the episodes of their podcast that his father told him that they didn't need his approval.

As they take their relationship to the next level, many are asking if the Chicago Bulls legend will be attending their wedding in the future. There has been no update in that regard, and neither side has addressed the topic of MJ's attendance at their upcoming wedding.

Expand Tweet

The couple is ready for the next step, as Marcus has already given Larsa a "promise ring" recently.

Also read: Why was Michael Jordan's dad James Jordan shot in 1993? Everything revealed in 2021 documentary

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)