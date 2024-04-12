"I don't start on Jokic" - Rudy Gobert breaks down shouldering defensive duties on Timberwolves

Over the years, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been criticized by fans for being "exposed" in the defense, especially in the postseason. Back in 2021, when he was still with the Utah Jazz, Gobert had difficulty guarding the LA Clippers and it caused fans to criticize him even more.

Gobert was recently a guest on JJ Redick's show, "The Old Man and The Three," where they discussed everything basketball-related. They focused on how the All-Star center thinks and strategizes on the defensive end.

The center shared that he tries his best to lead the entire team on the defensive end and not just focus on a singular player. While fans want him to focus on an individual player, most likely star big men, that's not the team's defensive game plan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm always going to, even if I don't start on [Nikola] Jokic, I'm always going to guard him a lot of times in the game," Gobert said, "Same with Joel [Embiid], but we got to do what we think is best for a team."

"So I'm not doing initial defender, sometimes it's almost like a zone at times you know."

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year started talking about it at the 30:40 mark.

As the season comes to a close, Gobert has a chance to earn his fourth DPOY award. By anchoring the Wolves' defense, which is the NBA's best, the center has a strong case to win the award. However, his countryman and San Antonio Spurs rookie, Victor Wembanyama, also has a strong case of being the first rookie to potentially win the defensive award.

Also read: "Nobody is afraid of him" - Skip Bayless adds Rudy Gobert to his list of 'fake tough guys' in NBA

Rudy Gobert on his best defensive moments on the floor

Fans have been spoiled with the amount of highlights consistently delivered by players. Whether offensively or defensively, fans get highlight moments in every game. For Rudy Gobert, however, his best defensive moments have almost always never produced a block or a steal.

According to the center, it's usually boring from a fan's perspective.

"When I look at some of my best defensive stretches, or my best defensive possessions, there's not even a block, there's not even a steal," Gobert said. "We just shut off the offense, they don't get a shot off... we don't get any highlights."

Expand Tweet

It takes a professional like Gobert to understand what a great defensive possession looks like. This season, he's helped the Wolves have the best defense in the league. But given that it's the postseason, fans are eager to see him lead the team defensively in the playoffs.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama breaks down comparison with 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert’s defense after 7 block night