"I still don't have him in my top 5": Evan Turner's top 5 snub leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo outside elite company

To keep Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the current top five players in the NBA might sound ridiculous. This season, he has been putting in great numbers on both ends of the floor for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, for some like Evan Turner, the Greek is still not among the top five players in the game.

Turner is a former NBA player and last played for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2019-20 season. The basketball coach, who runs the podcast “Point Forward,” said that Giannis has all the competitive qualities that an NBA player should have, but he would still not have him in his top five.

“I saw Giannis last night and Buddy kept it player and showed me a lot thru his speech (pause) and confidence in who he is. Buddy actually got a championship mindset, you can see why he's successful. I still don't have him in my top 5, but I can respect greatness.”

It's not the first time Evan Turner has spoken about Giannis. Previously he had said that players do not want to come to Milwaukee and play with the two-time MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a serious case for MVP yet again

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been having one of the best seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks. A two-time MVP, Giannis is having an MVP season, leading his team to a seven-game winning streak.

The Bucks star is averaging 30.8 points per game at 60.4 percent shooting. Giannis is also averaging 10.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game and has a total shooting 64.5 percent on the season.

While hopes were hanging high on Damian Lillard’s arrival, teams like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have seriously questioned the Bucks' expected dominance in the East. However, Giannis has carried the Bucks until Lillard settles with the team.

He became one of the only three players in NBA history since 1972-73 to average more than 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while shooting 50 percent in a season.

After early disappointments and the dominance of the 76ers and Celtics, the Bucks behind Giannis have improved in the East. They are second in the Eastern Conference with a 22-7 record.

Given that Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s camaraderie comes to fruition at the second half of the season, they appear to be serious contenders for the title.