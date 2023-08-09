"I thought Canada was stacked": Fans react as Canada fails to overturn 16-point deficit to Germany and loses first tune-up game

Fans were surprised with how the tune-up game between Canada and Germany went as they expected the Canadians to put up a show. However, even before the first half ended, the Germans were already up big, and their opponent was having a hard time catching up to them.

The Canadians struggled early, given that the Germans are more experienced in international play. Additionally, players like Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner were on fire. The game happened in Berlin, which could've also given Germany an advantage.

Canada fell 86-81 after its comeback fell short. Here are some of the fans' reactions to Canada's loss.

cavan @sincerelycavan pic.twitter.com/iDU6LA5zBE @TheDunkCentral this team that team usa supposed to be scared of

NBA Expert. @WhatSeperatesU @TheDunkCentral Shai not that guy like we thought he was

Andy @AndyJPuente @TheDunkCentral Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in top 10 talks and he down 16 to Germany

. @ClaxFanatic @TheDunkCentral who let shai get first team all nba

Joseph @BosSports201883 @TheDunkCentral They said Canada will beat the USA lmao

NbaProfessor29 @NN5480 🤣 @TheDunkCentral MR TOP 10 PLAYER IN SHAI

This is just Canada's first exhibition game to help it prepare for the FIBA World Cup 2023. Its next matchup will be against New Zealand. It hasn't been decided if they'll play against Germany again or China on Sunday.

These exhibition games could be a good experience for the players to find their composure on the court.

Canada's coach has high praise for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a great year with the OKC Thunder as he ended the season strong. SGA earned his first All-Star nod and almost led the Thunder to a return to the postseason. He's also among the few players who were able to average at least 30 points per game last season.

With his stellar campaign, the coach of Team Canada, Jordi Fernandez, expressed his admiration for the young star.

"It’s cool, because it doesn’t feel forced," Fernandez said. “It comes natural. I think the guys have that relationship where they know each other, they like each other. Shai always has a smile on his face.

"And we need to have a group that enjoys being together. They have fun working together. There has to be that level of happiness and fun and hanging out. That is important for us as an organization. We are going to do it right. We are going to compete and (the) guys will enjoy it so all those guys make it happen."

The Canadians are looking forward to SGA's leadership to help them finish at the top of this year's FIBA World Cup tournament.

