"I used to represent his dad; how am I going to mispronounce his name?" - Former Nike executive shuns long-held claims about mispronouncing Stephen Curry's name

As big as Stephen Curry is as an NBA player, one would think he would have a signature shoe with Nike. After all, the late Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo all have a signature line with the footwear giant.

However, Curry swayed from the trend pioneered by Michael Jordan. Instead of signing with Nike, he signed with the relatively smaller Under Armour.

Curry brand sneakers are a large driving factor in Under Armour's growth. It isn't as if Curry didn't give Nike a chance. As first reported by ESPN's Ethan Sherwood Strauss, Nike lost the greatest shooter of all time because of negligence.

A Nike official mispronounced Stephen Curry's name. The PowerPoint presentation used during the pitch had Kevin Durant's name on it.

Strauss named Nico Harrison as Nike official running the meeting. However, in an interview on the "Point Forward" podcast, Harrison shunned the claims, stating:

"There is an article out. And the article says I mispronounced his name. It wasn't me. It absolutely wasn't me. But they didn't know the other person. They knew me.

"So, they say I mispronounced his name because it's sexy. But I'm like, first of all, I've known this guy forever, like since he was in high school. I used to represent his dad. How am I going to mispronounce his name?"

Harrison also said that Curry's business would have been a monster had he signed with Nike:

"I might have called him Seth, but I wasn't going to mispronounce his name. So yeah, Nike made a mistake. In all honesty, if he would have stayed with Nike, his business would be a monster right now. A monster."

Despite Harrison's suggestion, forging a new path for himself has brought Curry a world of good.

The impact of Stephen Curry signing with Under Armour

Golden State Warriors Media Day

Stephen Curry was not the first to buck the trend. Allen Iverson had a shoe deal with Reebok.

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 @Tuff__Crowd #currybrand



Stay tuned… Curry Camp ‘22 is back. Next generation of talent in the building but the OG’s gotta get some runs too. Make this week mean something. Let’s go! @24Bazemore Stay tuned… Curry Camp ‘22 is back. Next generation of talent in the building but the OG’s gotta get some runs too. Make this week mean something. Let’s go! @24Bazemore @Tuff__Crowd #currybrand Stay tuned… https://t.co/QqyXCvD7UQ

Since Curry signed with UA in 2013, several players around the league haven't hesitated to sign with brands other than Nike/Jordan. James Harden (2015), Damian Lillard (2014), Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell have deals with Adidas. Lillard notably plays in Portland, where the Nike headquarters are situated.

Kawhi Leonard boasts New Balance sneakers, while LaMelo Ball signed a deal with Puma.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott