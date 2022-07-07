“I’ve seen guys who went on to be superstars play like garbage in the Summer League… This boy is bad! He did everything ” - NBA analyst believes Chet Holmgren’s Summer League debut performance is a big deal

The 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League saw No.2 pick Chet Holmgren's highly anticipated debut. While leading the OKC Thunder to a sizeable win, Holmgren also earned Chris Broussard's seal of approval.

Chet Holmgren is viewed as a potential unicorn in this year's draft. Standing at 7'1", the Gonzaga product has the skillset of a guard and the defensive presence of a big man.

Making use of his smooth handling and shooting, Holmgren is a matchup nightmare for most players. Additionally, he has also established himself as a legitimate rim protector.

He's up to 5 blocks in his Summer League debut! Chet Holmgren is throwing a block partyHe's up to 5 blocks in his Summer League debut! Chet Holmgren is throwing a block party 🚫He's up to 5 blocks in his Summer League debut! https://t.co/7S8zy8FJyP

Racking up a monster performance in his Summer League debut, the 20-year-old caught the eye of fans across the world. However, Chris Broussard was particularly impressed as he expressed his thoughts on First Things First.

Getting onboard the Holmgren hype train, Broussard said:

"Look, I am the wise elder statesman on this show. You guys know that I've covered more than a dozen Summer Leagues. I've seen guys who went on to be superstars play like garbage in the Summer League. I've seen guys who've been busts or role players play like stars in the Summer League."

"So I have learned to temper my enthusiasm and not overreact to what I see in the Summer League. That said, 'Yes! It's a big deal! I'm all in!' This boy is bad!"

Broussard also reached out to Nick Wright to get on the bandwagon as he was unable to contain his excitement. He continued to highlight Holmgren's performance as he commented:

"He did everything last night. He showed the three-point range. He showed the handle. He showed the court vision, the passing ability, the rebounding, obviously, the shot blocking. I know he's thin, but he is tough."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I've covered more than a dozen Summer Leagues. I've learned to temper my enthusiasm & not overreact to what I see in the summer. That said, yes, it's a big deal! I'm all in on Chet Holmgren! This boy is bad - he did everything in his summer debut." — @Chris_Broussard "I've covered more than a dozen Summer Leagues. I've learned to temper my enthusiasm & not overreact to what I see in the summer. That said, yes, it's a big deal! I'm all in on Chet Holmgren! This boy is bad - he did everything in his summer debut." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/ddKbET72P6

Chris Broussard had nothing but praise for Chet Holmgren. After posting a ridiculous statline in his debut performance, the Gonzaga product certainly lived up to the hype.

Chet Holmgren: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 BLK

Josh Giddey: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK #2 Overall pick Chet Holmgren was dominant in his #NBASummer debut leading the @okcthunder to the win while dropping 23 PTS on 78% shooting and blocking 6 shots!Chet Holmgren: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 BLKJosh Giddey: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK #2 Overall pick Chet Holmgren was dominant in his #NBASummer debut leading the @okcthunder to the win while dropping 23 PTS on 78% shooting and blocking 6 shots!Chet Holmgren: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 BLKJosh Giddey: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK https://t.co/4QMeJ6Ckik

But can he continue to build upon this performance?

Chet Holmgren's performance in his second game

Chet Holmgren shoots over Kenneth Lofton Jr. [Source; Getty Images]

As Chris Broussard said in his rant on Holmgren, the 20-year-old is thin, but he is tough. Because he has played against bigger guys his entire life, he has learned to hold his own against tougher opponents.

But this was really put to the test in OKC's game against the Memphis Grizzlies on July 6. Although the Thunder came away with a sizeable victory down the stretch, Holmgren did not look as dominant as he did in his debut.

While the earlier statement was suggestive of a poor outing, this isn't true. Holmgren ended the night with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

But being outplayed by someone undersized who also went undrafted isn't a great showing.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies practically bullied Holmgren in the paint. While also showing off his shooting stroke, the 6'7" forward took on the No.2 pick head on.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob perhaps we were a tad premature perhaps we were a tad premature https://t.co/JdIci4HxUm

While it is a small sample, it certainly raises some concerns. With stronger players awaiting him in the regular-season, Holmgren will have a lot of catching up to do physically.

