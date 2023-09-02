“I don't vibe with that”: Stephen A. Smith blasts Zion Williamson for entire Moriah Mills saga

Stephen A. Smith has been in the public eye since 2005 and gradually rose to fame as one of the best sports analysts in the country. Smith doesn't hold back when criticizing athletes and picks at the ones who have been in trouble for their past actions.

This summer, Zion Williamson got involved with adult actress, Moriah Mills. Mills leaked the conversation about their entanglement, causing a huge problem involving Williamson and his family. That led Smith to give his take on the situation between the actress and the NBA star.

On the Club Shay Shay, Smith was the guest of his new co-host in First Take, Shannon Sharpe. Smith took a jab at the situation about Williamson and Mills, noting that private life should be kept away from the limelight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can't get over how these stars mess with somebody, and then you with somebody else, 'Oh that's who he used to mess with.'" Smith said.

"When did y'all business become everybody else's business? I don't vibe with that. I have no patience with that. And anybody who knows me, and I mean anybody who knows me, they'll tell you right now I live in LA five minutes from where we are, they wouldn't make it to my crib being my woman if I saw something on social media that was initiated by them about me. They out."

At the start of the offseason, Smith talked about Williamson's situation on multiple occasions, but the New Orleans Pelicans forward kept quiet.

You may also like: "She's a porn star"- Stephen A. Smith has an interesting reason for Zion Williamson's injury troubles in the last two years amidst controversy

Stephen A. Smith tells Shannon Sharpe that they will be number 1

After Sharpe left FS1 recently, many had questions about where he would be next. Little did people know that ESPN had recruited him. Now, the deal is final, and Stephen A. Smith has a new co-host on First Take.

In episode 85 of Sharpe's show, Smith was excited to have the former NFL tight end on ESPN. The famed analyst was so excited that he told Sharpe that they'd be the number 1 show.

"First Take, I've been blessed and fortunate enough throwing shade on nobody, we've been number 1 for 12 years." Smith said.

"We're going to be be number 1 for 13 (more years). It's just that simple. And 14, and d*** it if I do it for 15, it's going to be 15. That's the way its' going to be."

Smith could be right, as results about their ratings have shown that First Take has garnered a ton of views over the past week.

Compared with their rival show, Undisputed Live, ESPN has racked up better ratings.

Expand Tweet

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)