ICYMI: "I called you all before I called my parents!" - Tim Hardaway hilariously recalls calling Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin of the famed Run TMC before his parents upon Hall of Fame selection

Tim Hardaway will finally be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. After falling short in previous years, Hardaway got the call for his induction just a few days ago.

While appearing on NBC Sports on Thursday night, Hardaway recalled receiving news about his induction with his 'Run TMC' teammates Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.

Run TMC was the moniker given to the troika formed by Hardaway, Mullin, and Richmond for their fast-paced, high-scoring offense at the Golden State Warriors between 1989 and 1991.

Hardaway said he received an email stating that John Doleva, the president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, would call him at noon on a Monday. He recalled:

"I'm working out that Monday... I see the time. It’s 11:50. I’m like, 'Oh lord, oh lord.' Twelve o' clock, I’m shaking. I started sweating."

"I’m like, 'Oh lord.' Then at 12:02, the phone rings. And I’m really shaking. I didn't even want to answer this phone call. I really didn’t want to answer the phone."

Hardaway then revealed what Doleva had to say:

"Then I said, 'Alright let me go ahead and get this over with.' John said, 'I got some better news than I had previously,' and I was like ahh."

"He said, 'I want to congratulate you on a Naismith 2022 Hall of Fame.' And I was just numb. I said, 'thank you'. He kept talking and I wasn't even listening."

Hardaway told Mullin and Richmond:

"After I got off the phone, I told my wife. And then I told the kids and that's when I called you all. I called you all before I called my parents."

Tim Hardaway will join Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond in Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame

While Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond have been enshrined earlier, Tim Hardaway will finally get the opportunity to join his illustrious former teammates in the Hoops Hall of Fame.

Mullin was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, while Richmond got the call in 2014.

Hardaway had a 13-year NBA career between 1989 and 2003. He played six years with Golden State (1989-1996) and then went on to join the Miami Heat until 2001.

Hardaway's numbers were slightly better at Golden State, but he enjoyed more team success at Miami.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh