"If it ain't broke don't fix it" - Fans laud Warriors' $438,810 guard after spotting him rolling out in a Honda CR-V

NBA fans reacted to Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer driving a Honda CR-V in San Francisco. In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, Spencer was spotted leaving Chase Center in his 2012 Honda CR-V after the Game 6 loss against the Houston Rockets.

Given the ultra-show of luxury from NBA players, it is always bizarre to watch one of them driving a non-luxurious car, maybe barring Kawhi Leonard. Pat Spencer is among the lowest-earning players in the league as he is on a one-year, $438,810 deal (per Spotrac) with the Warriors.

While leaving Chase Center, some fans caught Spencer behind the wheel. Moreover, fans on social media lauded him for his humble lifestyle.

A fan praised the Dubs guard for his simplicity.

"He went and got the bag made it home safely couldn't ask for more," the fan wrote.

One of the fans praised Pat Spencer for being realistic about his finances.

"Financial literacy at its finest," the fan wrote.

"He's not a superstar and not even on a long term contract that's a smaet m smartmove."

For a fan, Spencer was taking a futuristic approach with his money.

"He's setting up the bag for generations," the fan wrote.

The fan comments on the post featuring Pat Spencer. (Credits: IG/Courtsidebuzzig)

Some fans hailed Pat Spencer for being smart with his money and not showing off.

"Probably the smartest man on that team unless you're Curry or somebody making big money. That small ass contract can barely buy a house."

"Bro moving smartly. He is literally at the bottom of the payroll, so save your money."

A fan commended the player for standing tall on the famous proverbial saying.

"Bro if it ain't broke don't fix it. He is being smart as f***," the fan wrote.

The fan comments on the post featuring Pat Spencer. (Credits: IG/Courtsidebuzzig)

Steph Curry reveals Warriors mentality before Game 7 vs. Rockets

Steph Curry's Golden State are set for a Sunday thriller against the Houston Rockets. Steve Kerr and his superstar players are not new to Game 7, with Curry is set to play his sixth Game 7.

While the Warriors star has an impressive 3-2 winning record in five previous Game 7s, the stakes are always high, and his team is coming prepared at Toyota Center.

After the Game 6 loss, when Curry was asked about the Dubs's mentality for the upcoming game, his message was unequivocal for his teammates.

"If you don’t show up with that appropriate mentality, then you got a long vacation ahead of you, so you don’t want to be the team that’s packing up," he said.

He also added that the Warriors would be packing for next week when they fly to Houston.

"We're packing for a week. Getting on this plane to go to Texas and hopefully go to Minnesota right after. That’s the approach."

Steph Curry has been sensational in Game 7s. In five Game 7s, he has averaged 32.6 points, 7.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

