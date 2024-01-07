Ime Udoka's divorce with Nia Long set to cost him $390,000 a year

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and actress Nia Long went through a public divorce in 2022. This came after it was discovered that the ex-NBA player was having an affair with a female staff member of the Boston Celtics when he was still their head coach.

The two started dating back in 2010 when Udoka was a member of the San Antonio Spurs, which also happened to be the last team he would play for in the NBA.

In 2011, the two announced that they were expecting a child. In November of that same year, Long gave birth to a boy named Kez, who was her second child as she had a son from a previous relationship.

In August of last year, Long filed for full legal and physical custody of her son after Udoka allegedly failed to support their son. Long also petitioned that Udoka be allowed to have "reasonable visitation" that would be "consistent with the child's best interest."

Five months after Long filed for custody of their son, it appears that the two parties have reached an agreement. As per reports, Ime Udoka is required to pay $32,500 monthly for a total of $390,000 annually in child support.

Ime Udoka and Nia Long will share joint custody of their son Kez

As reported by Radar Online, it appears that Ime Udoka and Nia Long will continue to have joint custody of their son, Kez. However, he will spend more time with his mother, as Udoka travels a lot during the NBA season.

As per the reports, Udoka will need to inform his ex-wife at least 10 days in advance if he plans to spend time with his son. The agreement also states that both parents will continue to work together in making major decisions for their son.

However, should a disagreement occur between the two, Long has the authority to make decisions provided that she gives Udoka advanced notice. Aside from paying $32,500 in child support, Udoka is also responsible for their son's health and dental insurance.

According to reports, Udoka will be making over $7 million yearly from his head coaching job with the Houston Rockets. His contract is good for four years which means he can earn up to $28 million. He is currently mid-way through his first year but as we all know, a head coach's job is never safe in the NBA.

