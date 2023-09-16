In Photos: $25,000,000 worth Luka Doncic plans unique yet stunning way to market latest Jordan Brand shoes on floating 3x3 court

Luka Doncic is revealing his latest signature shoe. On Saturday, September 16, the superstar guard will host a 3x3 tournament where the "Luka 2" shoe will be unveiled.

The event will take place on a floating court in Lake Bled in Slovenia. Grosbasketshop and Jordan Brand will co-host the event.

Luka Doncic, who has a net worth of $25 million, started a partnership with Jordan Brand in 2019, with the deal set to expire in 2029.

Grosbasket said in a statement, via Spin:

"We’re delighted to have partnered with Jordan Brand to bring this event to life in celebration of Luka Doncic and his signature footwear Luka 2 Lake Bled. Luka’s had an incredible impact in Slovenia and we’re thrilled that his latest game shoe is inspired by the country itself."

Grosbasket took to Instagram and posted a series of photos to promote the event:

Mavs concerned over Luka Doncic's leg injury heading into training camp

Luka Doncic ended his FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign with a seventh-place finish and a leg injury. The injury is the same as the one that temporarily sidelined him in February and March last year.

Doncic told the media in Manila:

"I do not know what to say. It's not okay. At the same time, I have to prepare for one more game, and then for a whole season in the NBA. I play no matter what, even in the Olympic qualifiers, if only I'm healthy."

His injury raised concerns for his condition, as he has to report to training camp in less than two weeks. Dallas opens its training camp on Wednesday, September 27, a week earlier than the other teams due to overseas preparation games.

For the Mavs, it would be disappointing to see Luka Doncic miss any time heading into the start of the season, as the Slovenian superstar is their best chance of becoming a title contender.

Last year, Dallas collapsed in the final part of the season and fell out of the playoff spots, despite the addition of Kyrie Irving in February.

With Doncic and Irving ready to play their first season together, the Mavs are optimistic that they will maintain a title-contending status through the end of the season. For this to happen, they will need both their superstars healthy and in good condition.

Last year, Doncic played 66 games and averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three.

This year is also important for Doncic, as he could become eligible for a supermax contract extension in 2025 if he makes it to an All-NBA Team.

Based on the salary cap increase over the next years, Doncic could sign for five years and $367.5 million, earning more than $80 million in his final year ($83.6 million, per ESPN).