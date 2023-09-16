8 NBA players who could become eligible to sign supermax extension by 2025, including a non-All-Star

This summer, Jaylen Brown became the latest NBA player to sign a supermax contract extension. Brown agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax deal with the Boston Celtics, which is the biggest contract in league history.

As the salary cap is expected to increase, more players could become eligible for supermax extensions if they meet the required criteria.

For a player to become eligible to sign a supermax contract extension, certain criteria have to be met. A player should be on an expiring contract or have another couple of years remaining in his current deal. He also needs to have spent at least seven years in the league and have stayed with his team since the start of his career.

He will then be eligible for a supermax contract extension if he has been recently named Defensive Player of the Year, or to any all-NBA Team over the past three seasons, or if he has won the MVP award at least once over the last three years.

If the above criteria are met, then a player could become eligible for a supermax contract extension. With that in mind, let's take a look at the players who could be in line for a supermax deal within the next couple of years.

8 NBA players that could be eligible for a supermax extension by 2025

#1, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to an All-NBA Team for the first time in his career (31.4 ppg) in 2023. If he repeats this year, he will become eligible for a supermax deal.

The superstar of the Oklahoma City Thunder is entering his sixth year in the league, and can't sign a supermax deal next summer.

SGA could sign a four-year, $258 million deal in the summer of 2025. Gilgeous-Alexander has four years and $148.2 million left on his current deal.

#2, Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

Pascal Siakam will be on an expiring contract this season, and could hit free agency next summer if he doesn't agree to a new deal with the Toronto Raptors.

He has been part of an All-NBA Team twice over the past four years (2020, 2022) and if this happens again this year, he could sign a five-year, $288 million deal with Toronto in 2024.

#3, Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Jaren Jackson Jr. won the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, after leading the league in blocks. A second straight DPOY award will make him eligible for a supermax extension. Alternatively, he will need to make it to an All-NBA Team.

If he becomes eligible, he could sign a five-year supermax deal in the summer of 2025, worth a total of $318 million. Jaren Jackson Jr. has three years and $75.7 million remaining on his current contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

#4, Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

The only member of this list who hasn't been a member of an All-NBA Team or an All-Star in his career. The reason for this is that a serious injury sidelined Jamal Murray for a couple of seasons.

Now a champion with the Denver Nuggets, Murray has to make it to an All-NBA Team this year if he wants to be eligible for a supermax extension. If that happens, he could sign for five years and $303 million with the Nuggets next summer.

#5, De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)

De'Aaron Fox's case is interesting. The superstar of the Sacramento Kings was named to an All-NBA Team in 2023, and if he makes it again next season, he could sign a four-year, $245 million in 2024.

Straight All-NBA Team selections would also mean, though, that Fox could sign a five-year supermax deal in the summer of 2025.

#6, Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

The superstar of the Dallas Mavericks can't sign an extension next summer, because he has not played at least seven years in the league. Doncic, in his sixth year in the league, could become eligible for a supermax extension in 2025 should he make it to an All-NBA Team this year as well.

If this happens, he could sign a supermax deal of five years and $367.5 million in 2025 with the final year worth more than $83 million, according to ESPN ($83.6 million).

#7, Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum was a member of an All-NBA Team in consecutive years and thus he has earned the right to sign a supermax extension next summer, no matter what happens this year.

Tatum's supermax deal with the Boston Celtics will surpass the one of Jaylen Brown, as it will be for five years, at a total of $318 million.

#8, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

The two-time MVP is eligible for a supermax deal next summer since he has been named to an All-NBA Team in consecutive years. The deal will be for five years and $334 million.

Antetokounmpo's current five-year, $228 million deal with the Bucks expires in 2025. The "Greek Freak" recently said that he will not sign an extension if he and the franchise are not on the same page in terms of winning championships.