In Photos: 5 celebrities who showed up at Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction party

Dwyane Wade was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday after an incredible 17-season run in the NBA.

Many celebrities attended the 13-time All-Star's Hall of Fame induction party. Here's a look at five who made appearances to celebrate Wade.

Chloe Bailey at Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction party (Image via Instagram @chloebailey)

Tia Mowry (Image via FWRD and Women's Wear Daily's Ayana Herndon)

Queen Latifah (Image via Jerrit Clark from Getty Image for FWRD and Footwear News' Aaron Royce)

Quinta Brunson (Image via Getty Images for FWRD and Footwear News' Amina Ayoud)

Lil Wayne at Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction party (Image via @sScoopB from X)

From the celebrity appearances alone, it has never been more evident how well-regarded and celebrated Wade is, both on and off the court.

From Wade's Instagram account, he uploaded a video showcasing the highlights of the party.

In his Hall of Fame speech, Dwyane Wade made sure to give his father his flowers

During his 2023 Hall of Fame speech, the former Miami Heat star included his father in his speech in celebration of their journey shared together.

"I started this off thanking you," Wade said, "and I want to end it the same way. I owe you a debt of gratitude that I'll never be able to repay. We had the same exact dream and we carry the exact name, Dwyane Tyrone Wade. To know we hustled all the way to the Basketball Hall of Fame is God's will.

"So, Pops, I know your knees are a little sore, but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven? I love you, and I'm thankful for you. We in the Hall of Fame, dawg!"

In his 17 seasons, Wade is widely recognized as one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history. His defense, scoring ability, leadership qualities and his accolades all solidified his name among basketball legends.

For his career, he averaged 22.0 points per game (48.0% shooting, including 29.3% from 3-point range), 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Despite being in the same 2003 draft class as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh, the all-star managed to make a name and legacy for himself.

Wade finished with three championships, an NBA Finals MVP, 13 All-Star 13 nods and three All-Defensive second-team honors.

