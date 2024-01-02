In Photos: $5 million-worth Christian Wood surprises mother with dream home on New Year’s Day

LA Lakers big man Christian Wood has come a long way since going undrafted in the 2015 NBA draft. He has carved out an eight-year career with total earnings of nearly $51 million, good for a $5 million net worth. So, following his success, Wood made sure to make good on his promise to buy his mother, Jeanette Stewart, a house.

Stewart raised Wood and his two siblings as a single mother, supporting him throughout his basketball career. According to USA TODAY Sports, she also comforted him at a nearby casino after he went undrafted.

At the time, Wood apologized to his mother for being a “failure.” She then encouraged him not to give up and continue pursuing his dreams.

“Put your head up high and wipe away those tears, because from this point you’re going to go forth in your career and you’re going to be OK,” Stewart told Wood.

According to Wood, as a teenager, he made a promise to his mother that he would buy her her dream home before he turned 30. To kick off the new year, the 28-year-old did just that, as he shared photos of him and his mother in her newly purchased house.

“Life goal. Promised my mom at 18 with no money I would get her the house of her dreams before I’m 30. Fast forward to now, I did that !!! I love you,” Wood tweeted.

Christian Wood unconcerned about trade rumors

Christian Wood has struggled to make a consistent impact during his first season with the Lakers. His playing time and production are down considerably from last season with the Dallas Mavericks, with him sometimes falling out of LA’s rotation.

With the Lakers (17-17) struggling, Wood’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors. However, he isn’t letting the rumors get to him, as they can be expected playing for one of the NBA’s premier franchises.

“This is the one that the biggest markets in the league, so everybody’s gonna throw this guy in and that guy,” Wood said. “Just pay no mind to it and just play the game that your coach allows you to play.”

Through 29 games, Wood is averaging 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.8 3-pointers per game on 46.6% shooting. He is in the first year of a two-year, $5.75 million contract. Given his struggles, it remains to be seen if he will hold any trade value.

