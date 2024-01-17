IN PHOTOS: Clippers’ James Harden debuts new Adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Blue Fusion" colorway against Thunder

The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Blue Fusion" colorway has been in the news for quite some time. It was debuted by James Harden eventually in the game against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. The shoes come in a white-and-blue color combination, adding to Harden’s line of basketball sneakers with Adidas.

The "Blue Fusion" is the latest colorway that Harden has worn on the court. The Vol. 8 "Blue Fusion" features a blue classic three strips at the heel and a cage design on the sides that runs across the shoe.

When Harden started his career, he signed with the sneaker giant Nike. However, after a few years with Nike, Harden signed a massive 13-year, $200 million contract with Adidas in 2015. He was still playing for the Houston Rockets then.

Adidas and Harden released the first line of his signature shoes on Dec 3, 2016, when the three stripes company released Harden Vol. 1. Since then, they have released eight different shoes in Harden’s line of sneakers. Adidas Harden Vol.8 "Blue Fusion" would be the ninth sneaker in the Harden sneaker line.

The Harden Vol. 8 is considered to be the continuation of Harden Vol. 7, which was a massive success in the market. No particular release date has been announced for Vol. 8. However, rumors suggest it will be released somewhere in Feb. 2024.

Harden played 41 minutes in the LA Clippers’ win against his former team Thunder. He scored 16 points while shooting five of 14 from the field and four of 10 from beyond the arc. He also had eight assists and five rebounds in the game.

More details about the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Blue Fusion" colorway

The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 has continued the success of Harden Vol. 7, which was released in multiple solid colors. The Vol. 8 shares a lot with its predecessor regarding shape and cushioning on the heel. Vol. 8 and Vol. 7 share the same shape, with the reinformed padding at the heel and toe box.

However, Adidas has added a new cage design in their latest release. The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 gives a twist to the classic Adidas design. The heel of the Harden Vol.8 has three classic strips, while the cage design runs across the shoe.

This is the latest colorway of Adidas Harden Vol. 8 that the Clippers star has used in a basketball game. Previously, Harden sported other colorways like Flamingo Pink, Green and Orange on the court.

The Harden Vol. 8 “Blue Fusion” was first reported to be released in early 2024. It will be available on Adidas' official website and its retail stores. The shoe will cost $160 in all adult sizes.

