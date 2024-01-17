Shaquille O'Neal wants Paul George and Clippers to assert confidence

Paul George's late-game heroics propelled the Los Angeles Clippers to a 26-14 record in their latest game against the OKC Thunder. The eight-time NBA All-Star showcased his skills by scoring five points in the final two minutes of the matchup, ultimately securing a 128-117 victory. His performance seems to have certainly impressed Shaquille O'Neal, who shared his views on "NBA on TNT."

The Clippers solidify their position as the fourth-best record in the NBA Western Conference and own a 2.5-game lead over the trailing Dallas Mavericks at fifth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

George finished the game with 38 points along with seven rebounds, six 3-pointers, five assists and three steals. He also shot an accurate 15-of-24 from the field.

After completion of the game, Shaquille O'Neal had a chance to praise Paul George for his performance. Shaq also asked him about Clippers' chances this season, to which George answered:

"I think we [are] in the driver's seat. We control our destiny. We can go as far as we want to go. I think we committed to one another which is the most important thing for this team."

However, the four-time NBA champion was not impressed with George's comments, as he wanted him to be confident of the team's deep run.

"I would've liked him to say, 'We have all the ingredients to win a championship,'"Shaq said.

Expand Tweet

Paul George loves the space given to him with all the attention Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are getting

The LA Clippers are on a roll, as they are 23-7 since November 7. Much credit is given to the team for figuring out their roles and maximizing their potential together, despite the notion that multiple NBA All-Stars can't share the ball.

Throughout Paul George's NBA tenure, he has consistently held the title of the best or second-best player on every team he joined. However, with the current version of the Clippers, he is now regarded as the third-best option behind James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

This positioning grants him the advantage of facing the opposing team's third-best defender, providing more opportunities for open looks beyond the three-point line.

"Those guys allow me to get in the rhythm and honestly line them up at will. Both of them require double teams," said George. "They require so much attention that a lot of times-- I have the third-best defender on me and at that point, you know it's the team at our mercy."

In the 2023-24 season, Paul George has averaged 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.6 3-pointers and 1.6 steals in 38 games.

Recovering from a challenging defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the LA Clippers secured a victory against the Thunder. Their upcoming schedule includes two consecutive home games against the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers, slated for January 21 and 23.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!