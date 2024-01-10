IN PHOTOS: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard drops dazzling KAWHI IV signature shoe with New Balance

Kawhi Leonard is another NBA superstar with a signature shoe deal. Leonard is under contract with New Balance and his new signature shoe is expected to get released soon. BR Kicks took to Instagram and posted some images of what Leonard's new signature shoe will look like.

His new signature shoe with New Balance will be named "KAWHI IV." The megastar of the LA Clippers began his partnership with New Balance in late 2018. Before that, he was under contract with Jordan Brand.

Kawhi Leonard explains what mindset the LA Clippers should have if they want a shot at the title

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the past one and a half months. Even tough it took them a while to integrate James Harden to their system, they eventually found a way to build chemistry and start winning games.

With Harden, Leonard and Paul George in the starting lineup and Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, the Clippers play consistent basketball on both ends and have started to show why they are legit title contenders.

Following their 138-111 home win over fellow title contenders Phoenix Suns on Monday, the Clippers have won six of their past seven games and seven of their last 10. Thus, they are fourth in the West with 23 wins and 13 losses, with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the top spot, just three games ahead (26-10).

The Clippers recovered from their 106-103 loss to the LA Lakers on Sunday and Kawh Leonard explained what their mindset should be if they want to fight for the championship.

"This team is full of vets. We just got to throw that game away and come out next game with a better mindset," Kawhi Leonard said afterwards, per NBA.com.

"It’s the NBA. You’re playing every other night. Like I said, we gotta just throw that game away and come out next game with a better mindset and try to win."

The LA franchise will look to maintain its momentum when they host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The Raptors (15-22) will complete their back-to-back set against LA teams after their loss to the Lakers on Tuesday (132-131).

"Right now we're playing at a high level and everyone is confident," Ivica Zubac said on Tuesday, per the official website of the NBA.

With Kawhi Leonard leading the way, the Clippers have been playing at an elite level lately and will look to continue that way on Wednesday, as they seek their second win in a row and seven in their past eight games.

Leonard has appeared in 32 games so far with averages of 23.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 3.4 apg, on 43.4% shooting from beyond the arc.