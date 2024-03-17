IN PHOTOS: Devin Booker debuts new Nike Book 1s colorway inspired by 'Twine' Air Mowabb

Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 has finally reached the fans after initial disappointment. The Phoenix Suns star collaborated with Nike for his first line of signature shoes. Since then, the brand has released Book 1s in different colorways.

Booker debuted another colorway of the Nike Book 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. He wore the latest Book 1 colorway inspired by 'Twine' Air Mowabb.

The Nike Booker 1 Twine x Fusion Red x Club Gold colorway gives a perfect combination of style and comfort during the game.

The brand's black Swoosh logo has perfectly complemented the yellow canvas upper. The pull tab on the heel features “Air Book” text in orange. The feather edge also features a small Swoosh logo in orange color. The midsole of the latest Book 1 features a grey gravel design.

Devin Booker posted a picture of Nike Book 1 on his IG story

Nike 'Twine' Air Mowabb was designed by the famous American designer Tinker Hatfield in 1991. Even after decades, the Twine x Fusion Red x Club Gold x Teal Charge colorways remain a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

Earlier, Booker seemed unhappy with how the Nike Book 1 was launched. Rapper Drake first unveiled the shoe while he was performing in Arizona. The Phoenix Suns star appears to be finally happy with his latest signature shoe. He also posted a picture of his latest Book 1 on his Instagram story.

Devin Booker Nike Book 1 ‘Haven’ is inspired by his dog’s fur

Book 1 marks the first collaboration between Devin Booker and Nike. Since its first release, Booker's signature shoe has caught momentum in the market and has become a constant sight on the basketball court.

Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 "Haven"

After 'Rattlesnake' and 'Hike' and the instant hit 'Mirage’ V2, the collaboration released Nike Book 1 'Haven' in an all-black colorway. The Suns star wanted the shoe to be named after his dog.

The all-black upper of the shoe is inspired by Booker’s dog Haven and the shoe’s color resembles to his dog’s fur. Moreover, the brown Swoosh logo on the side is also inspired by Haven’s eye color.

Book 1 is a blend of classic design and the latest technology. The shoe has been designed with both aesthetics and comfortable cushioning providing stability on the court. The shoe is reportedly priced at $140. The shoe will be available on Nike’s official website and its retail stores.