In Photos: Fat Joe, Carmelo Anthony & other celebrities spotted courtside for Knicks vs 76ers in New York

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers is intense, and stars have come out to attend. The outcome of this game could mean only two things — the series could extend or not. Fans of the New York franchise are hoping to see the Sixers get eliminated at Madison Square Garden and it seems even celebrities want to witness that.

New York is the mecca of basketball and diehard fans of the sport gather to support their NBA team. With the potential end of the series at their doorstep, the celebrities were seen at the game on Tuesday. Here are some of the notable personalities who attended the game.

Diehard fan Fat Joe in full gear

Comedian Tracy Morgan present at the game

Morgan gave Jalen Brunson a pep-talk before the game

The home crowd honoring the legend, Patrick Ewing

The legends of the franchise watched the game together as they supported their former team. Ewing, Marcus Camby, Latrell Sprewell, Larry Johnson, John Starks, and Carmelo Anthony were also present.

With the amount of star power in attendance, the home team will surely be energized to perform at their best tonight.

Who are the other stars present at the game?

Given that the Knicks are one of the most well-known franchises, a few other stars were seen watching the game. Morgan wasn't the only funny man in the arena, as Ben Stiller and Jon Stewart were sitting next to him at courtside. English musician and icon Sting was also seen in attendance.

Actor Julian Moore attended the game to watch the team in the playoffs.

The energy in the arena was incredible and fans were in full support of their team.

Jalen Brunson shines in the first half for the Knicks

Brunson had a great first half as the Knicks took a 49-43 lead against the Sixers, which was a significant advantage for the home team. The All-Star point guard did most of the work on the offensive end.

The former Villanova star put up 15 points, two rebounds and two assists in the first 24 minutes of the game. The Sixers' defense wasn't able to slow down Brunson from getting inside the paint. Off the bench, it was Miles McBride who took charge of the offense.

McBride had eight points as he played 14 minutes off the bench. With their performances, there's hope that New York could end the series tonight and advance to the second round of the postseason.

