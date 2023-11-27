In Photos: Giannis Antetokounmpo shortlists 4 fan-made sneaker designs he could don at next Bucks game

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a break between games, so Giannis Antetokounmpo engaged with his fans online. With his new line of Zoom Freak 5's hitting the market, the two-time league MVP asked fans for inspiration for some custom designs.

Antetokounmpo gave his fans a chance to help him find a new colorway. He will pick the best custom and wear it in one of his upcoming Bucks games:.

"I need some inspiration! I’m in the mood to make some custom Zoom Freak 5’s on Nike By You. Let me see what you’ve cooked up and I’ll wear them in a game," tweeted Antetokounmpo.

With creative juices flowing, sneakerheads and basketball fans are quick to give their ideas on how they would custom a Zoom Freak 5 shoe.

One of four options Antetokounmpo retweeted was a red colorway with green colors.

Another was a light green tone that was titled by a fan as 'Freaky Grinch'.

"Fireeee thank you (Fire Emoji) #FreakyGrinch," reposted Antetokounmpo.

Lastly, Giannis Antetokounmpo loved a cream-based Zoom Freak 5 titled by another user as 'Clean Dream'.

"Clean dream! I like that," he replies

Tyler Herro bans Miami Heat players from wearing Giannis Antetokounmpo shoes

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat made quite a rivalry in the NBA. Adding another layer to this brewing competition between the two NBA Eastern Conference teams was the time that Heat guard Tyler Herro didn't allow his teammates to wear Nike Zoom Freak shoes endorsed by Antetokounmpo.

“Tyler Herro said the Heat banned Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sneakers from everyone’s feet several years ago when they faced the Bucks in the playoffs, but that was by team agreement, not the fiat of one grizzled vet,” Mike Vorkunov of The Altheltic reports.

The Milwaukee Bucks made an infamous record, being one of only eight teams eliminated by an 8th-seeded team - the Miami Heat - last season. Fortunately, the Heat made it all the way to the 2023 NBA Finals, losing to Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, in the off-season, the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks battled for Damian Lillard. Multiple reports had the Heat as the frontrunners to land Lillard, but the Bucks snapped him up to pair him together with Giannis Antetokounmpo.