IN PHOTOS: Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat teammates savor Napa Valley's finest wine before Kings-Heat showdown

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are all set to face the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season on Monday, Jan 26. Since the Heat is visiting California, they made a stop in Napa Valley.

Butler posted pictures of himself and his teammates tasting wine at Eisele Vineyard in Napa Valley. The vineyard had particularly put out a welcoming menu for “Jummy Butler and Guests (Miami Heat).”

The wine bottles in the picture date back to 1996. The menu featured wine from Stony Hill and Silver Wolf, as well as some tasty food for the Heat players.

Butler's IG Story

Jimmy Butler also made sure that rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. got his first glass filling from his veteran star. The other players included in the picture were Kevin Love and Caleb Martin; they all enjoyed a nice day out.

Perhaps, rather than having his teammates taste the wine, Butler wanted to bring the team together.

The Miami Heat are ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference, with a 31-25 record. Despite being rubbed off as a playoff-contending squad, they have found a way to get into the groove. Given their history, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are extremely dangerous once they enter playoff mode.

Recently, in a game between the Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans, Jimmy Butler, Thomas Bryant and Nikola Jovic faced suspension. Butler and Jovic were suspended for one game, while Bryant was suspended for three games for leaving his bench and getting involved in a scuffle.

Jimmy Butler wouldn't give up coffee for the NBA title

How can an NBA fan forget Jimmy Butler’s coffee in Orlando Bubble? The Miami Heat star was in full business-savant mode, selling coffee to his teammates and other players. He made his BigFace coffee a destination for coffee lovers and sold it for $20 a cup.

Butler is an avid coffee fan, and it appears that he drank almost seven cups of coffee during his historic 56-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ask any NBA player, and they will be willing to trade practically anything for an NBA championship. But Jimmy Butler is made differently.

When Rohan Nadkarni from SI asked Butler if he would give up coffee for an NBA title, Butler had a straightforward answer.

“Hell no,” said the Miami Heat star.

Butler wants to invest his money and his time off the court into growing his coffee business. He also told SI that he wanted to sell a coffee that would be worth $100.