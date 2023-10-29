In Photos: Kawhi Leonard and girlfriend Kishele Shipley turn up at Paul George's team bash before Clippers' 2023-24 season kickoff

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are embarking on a new season, and, just like their fans, the dynamic duo expect something bigger this season. While two games have passed, George invited his teammate Leonard to a party that he had organized.

While PG hosted the party with his wife Daniela Rajic, Leonard attended the party with his girlfriend Kishele Shipley. PG shared the picture on his IG Story, captioning it:

“Family meal for the team to celebrate the season kick-off with @patron."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paul George's IG Story

Leonard and his girlfriend Shipley are known for making public appearances. However, recently, they certainly have made more public appearances than usual. This offseason, he partied with Rick Ross, had a boat party, and attended a teammate’s wedding. With the season taking off, there is no doubt that the two-time NBA champion would switch to being the player that he is.

This is perhaps the most important season for both PG and The Klaw. They have both been with the Clippers for four years. They have not been very successful in the postseason, despite having one of the deepest rosters in the season, previously. One of the biggest setbacks they dealt with since joining the roster has been never-ending injury issues.

PG and the Klaw are reaching the end of their contracts. After this season, both will have their player options to exercise. They will become unrestricted free agents in the 2025-26 season. If they do not win a championship in LA, Steve Ballmer might try to break them apart.

Kawhi Leonard learned a new move from a WNBA player

Great players are always looking to add layers to their playing style and skills. Kawhi Leonard is one of those players, who still loves to learn when it comes to basketball. Recently, Kawhi revealed that one of the moves that he recently discovered and also learned was from WNBA players.

In the move, Leonard used both his legs as pivots on the play and, after the pump fake, moved his front foot forward to float in the basketball. During the move, Leonard lifted his back leg, which sat right with the NBA rule. He said that, initially, he thought of them as illegal.

"I thought it was just an NBA rule at first, but like I said, I realized you could pick up that back foot," Leonard said.

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike is one of those players who has been consistent about her performance. The most recent move was from WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson. She pulled the move on New York Liberty Breanna Stewart.