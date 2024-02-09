IN PHOTOS: Kevin Durant unveils exclusive Zack Bia PE of the Nike KD 16

Kevin Durant first signed with Nike in 2007, the same year that he was drafted into the NBA by the Seattle Supersonics. Nike designed and dropped KD’s first signature shoe, the Nike Zoom KD1, in 2008. Around that time, the team was relocated to Oklahoma City. Since then, the shoe giant and KD have released a total of 16 different signature shoes in collaboration.

Recently, the Phoenix Suns’ superstar unveiled the latest version of his "KD 16" in a game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. In what was the Suns’ 52nd game of the season, Kevin Durant stepped on the court in Zack Bia x Nike KD 16s sneaker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Zack Bia Nike KD 16 sneaker comes in white, silver, pink, orange and black colorways. Perhaps the most outstanding feature of the sneaker is the glossy silver finishing on the upper that extends to the eyelets and the toe. The silver design is demarcated by the pink and orange lines on both sides of the shoe.

Kevin Durant sent a shoutout to Zack Bia on his IG Story

The shoe also features a gil opening design on the upper on both sides of the Zack Bia KD 16. The tongue of the shoe features the official logo design of Zack Bia in black, while the heel features the Nike swoosh.

The rest of the shoe, including the sole and throat, features a solid white color. Beneath the upper, the KD 16 features Nike Air technology for extra cushioning and the bottom of the forefoot is equipped with Zoom Air. The outsole is equipped with an extra-durable outsole for a seamless experience on the court.

Since this shoe is marked “PE”, it is players exclusive and won't be available to the general public.

Kevin Durant set to wear KD 16 "Easy Money" (All-Star) for All-Star Game

Kevin Durant will likely gear up for the NBA All-Star Game in the Nike KD 16 "Easy Money" (All-Star). As Durant continues to cement himself as one of the greatest scorers in league history, the latest Nike KD 16 pays homage to Durant’s more-than-fitting Easy Money nickname.

Kevin Durant has established himself among the greatest scorers in all of basketball. He was selected as an All-Star for the 14th time in his NBA career this season. Nike released the All-Star version of KD 16 ahead of the February 18th All-Star game in Indianapolis.

Fitting to his nickname, “Easy Money,” Durant is set to wear the Nike KD 16 "Easy Money" (All-Star) for his 14th All-Star game in two weeks. The top part of the "Easy Money" kicks is designed with a mesh upper, which features leopard print in green color with purple Nike Swoosh logo on the heel.

Expand Tweet

The orange TPU overlay upper is separated by a light bright magenta color with a netted design. The overlay also features KD’s name beneath the glossy layer. The tongue features KD’s official logo on a glossy transparent rubber, and the heel has a magenta circle with “EASY” text on it.

The Nike KD 16 "Easy Money" is set to be released on Feb. 16, and is priced at $160. It can be bought on Nike’s official website, SNKRS app or at any Nike stores.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!