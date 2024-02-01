IN PHOTOS: Lakers’ D'Angelo Russell showcases unreleased Li-Ning Way of Wade 10 PE sneakers

D'Angelo Russell signed with Li-Ning Way of Wade in 2019, and since then, he has been sporting the sports company’s shoes on the floor. Recently, he shared pictures of the latest version of the Li-Ning Way of Wade 10 “Low Loading” sneaker on his social media.

The newest version of the Way of Wade 10 features a low-cut ankle. Unlike some of the previous versions of the shoe that have been released to the public, this is a “PE” (Players only Edition). Which means that it will not be available to the general public.

The shoe features a Purple x Fuchsia pink x Saffron orange colorway which is spread across the shoe. Compared to some of the past shoes that featured mesh upper, this Way of Wade sneaker has a textile construction. Most of the upper features white textiles except the throat line of the sneaker.

Unreleased Li-Ning Way of Wade 10 PE sneaker

The Fuchsia pink, which has been used to provide an aesthetic design to the heel of the sneaker, also extends towards the welt of the sneaker. This version of the Li-Ning Way of Wade 10 features Fuchsia pink laces over the white throat of the shoe. It also showcases D'Angelo Russell’s branding logo on the upper in yellow color inside the purple circle.

D'Angelo Russell IG Story

Russell has never worn this version of the shoe on the court. It is highly probable he might sport them soon when he suits up for the LA Lakers.

D'Angelo Russell wore another PE version of Li-Ning Way of Wade 10 sneaker in January

This is not the first time D'Angelo Russell has unveiled a version of the Li-Ning Way of Wade 10 “Players Edition” sneaker. During the Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 21st, Russell wore another version of Way of Wade 10 “Joker” PE.

The shoe features an Azure Blue x White x Ice Blue colorway that spreads all over from the sole to the upper. The top of the heel featured DLO (Russell’s branding), while the Azure Blue color fades into a shiny white rubber sole.

Li-Ning’s Way of Wade 10 is the tenth signature shoe in the collaboration between NBA legend Dwyane Wade and Chinese sports brand Li-Ning. The design of the shoe draws inspiration from the energy of lightning. It is worth noting that Wade has a nickname “Flash," given to him by Shaquille O’Neal.

Way of Wade 10 becomes an excellent choice for players with an explosive style of play on the court. The shoe features a mesh upper with breathable features and TPU panels which support the players' superior performance.

Li-Ning’s Way of Wade 10 also comes with a Boom technology that features a carbon fiber plate which is highly conducive to powerful performance on the court. The outsole of the shoe has non-slip rubber which is helpful to players to maintain balance while navigating the floor during games.

