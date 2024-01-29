IN PHOTOS: LaMelo Ball's MB.03 celebrates Year of the Dragon with stylish CNY makeover

LaMelo Ball’s 2023-24 season hasn’t been how he expected it to go before he signed a max extension with the Charlotte Hornets. His season has largely been highlighted by injuries. However, there is no denying that Ball is one of the biggest young stars in the NBA.

Sneaker brand Puma is capitalizing most on Melo’s popularity. Puma and Ball are releasing the newest version of Ball’s MB.03, which has been designed to give the shoe an Eastern feel.

Puma is releasing MB.03 “Year of the Dragon” ahead of the Chinese New Year in February. The shoe is being released in a Puma gold and peach color scheme. The shoe is mostly constructed with a mesh upper that shows claw marks. These claw marks in peachy color denote what might be a dragon.

The tongue of the shoe has the text “RARE” written with a dragon and the fire coming out of its mouth. Right above the vamp where the laces start in the eyelets, No. 1, which is LaMelo’s jersey, and the text “Not From Here” appears in peach color. On the back side, on the top of the heel, the surface features a Puma logo, M.E.L.O. 1.1.1, and the text “One of One.”

According to reports, PUMA MB.03 “Year of the Dragon” was released on Dec. 29, 2023. However, the shoe has not been made available in all Puma retail stores. The basketball sneaker is the result of a collaboration between Ball's "LaFrance" brand and Puma. It is priced at $120 and should be available in stores shortly.

LaMelo Ball and Puma’s MB.03 “Toxic” details

In October 2023, LaMelo Ball and Puma released MB.03 Toxic, which was themed on the star player’s own personality on and off the court. Melo’s MB.30 “Toxic” shoe was constructed with an alien background with a fluorescent take.

The shoe features an eye-catching design and is equipped with the latest technologies to help LeMelo Ball perform best on the court. The “Toxic” shoe is designed with a mesh upper, which is double-layered, and a NITROTM midsole that helps Melo to exert high-powered moves on the court.

LaMelo Ball and Puma’s MB.03 “Toxic”

Since the shoe was created in collaboration between Melo’s La France brand and Puma, he was directly involved with the design. The Toxic colorway of the MB.03 is inspired by Melo’s belief that he is not from this world. The graphics in the shoe are also inspired by the tattoos that Melo has on his body.

The outsole of the shoe is engineered with rubber that helps keep the movement of the players in balance and make quick moves, while the heel is designed with TPU Clip for extra support.

The MB.03 Toxic is available in all Puma retail stores worldwide as well as on the official website of the sneaker brand. The shoe was launched on Oct. 27, 2023, and is priced at $125.

