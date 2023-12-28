LaMelo Ball's LF x Puma backpacks & duffles: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Even before getting drafted into the NBA, LaMelo Ball signed a deal with Puma that was reportedly worth $100 million.

In a recent Instagram story, Ball posted the picture and the links to the backpack and a duffle bag, which were manufactured in collaboration between Puma and the Hornets star's brand, LaFrance.

Both bags had the same color combinations. The users can buy the backpack and the duffle bag on LaFrance's official website.

The LaMelo Ball's LF x Puma backpack comes in black, and the red color is used for the LaFrance Puma logo and the text on the top of the backpack. The bag has a flap on the top that closes with a clip hook. The bag is listed at $150 on the official LaFrance website.

The duffle bag has a double handle on the top and a cross-shoulder strap. The color construction of the bag is the same as the LF x Puma backpack. The red color is again used for the LaFrance and Puma logos in the bag. The bag is listed at $180 on the official website of LaFrance.

Puma and LaMelo Ball came together to bring the LaFrance Collection to the fans. The collaboration brings designer activewear and streetwear to the fans. According to the activewear giant, the collaboration “represents an elevated, luxurious twist for the PUMA brand, weaving in a dramatic yet romantic take on on-court and off-court fashion.”

LaMelo Ball’s return from ankle injury still not imminent

LaMelo Ball is still not clear for full contact in the practice, making his return even more delayed. The Charlotte Hornets point guard has been out of the Hornets’ lineup due to an ankle injury that he suffered against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter.

He has been out for over a month now and yet there is no sign of him making the comeback. However, earlier in December, Ball had resumed individual on-court practice, hinting at the recovery.

He has not been cleared for full-court contact practice by the Hornets medical staff. Moreover, when Ball returns, he will still be playing under minute restrictions. For now, the Hornets are using Terry Rozier as their starting point guard. Ball’s absence has increased minutes for young players like Cody Martin and Bryce McGowens.

On the other hand, LaMelo’s brother Lonzo Ball has been out of action for almost two seasons now with a knee injury. After his third surgery, Lonzo is expecting to make a comeback next season.