In Photos: Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen enjoy their lavish stay in luxury suite at Le Royal Manceau 

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan continue their Paris holiday spree for yet another day. Marcus shared an Instagram story with Larsa sitting in a luxury suite, Le Royal Manceau, in the French capital.

The lavish suite is located around one of the world's most famous avenues, the Champs Elysées. As seen in the image, he's sitting in the lounge of the suite while Larsa Pippen had her bag resting on the front table.

Marcus Jordan gave a glimpse of the luxury suite (Image source: Instagram @heirmj523)

Talking about Le Royal Manceau, it is majestically poised in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe, which is a famous monument in Paris, France. It's located at the western end of the Champs-Élysées, at the center of Place Charles de Gaulle.

Soon after, Marcus Jordan shared another image while he was sitting with Larsa Pippen under a warm light at an eatery.

Marcus Jordan having his time with Larsa (Image source: Instagram @heirmj523)

Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, have been delighting fans with glimpses of their enchanting Paris trip, which has captivated many with its blend of luxury, fashion and romance. The couple has been savoring their time in the snowy splendor of the French capital.

Marcus Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, has been drawing attention not only for his high profile as a passionate owner of the Trophy Room sneakers collection but also for his fashionable attire, notably showcasing the iconic 'Hall of Fame' Air Jordan 3s, commemorating the 30th anniversary of his father's significant basketball achievements.

The couple's exploration of Paris has been further highlighted by Pippen's upload of a short video of the Louis Vuitton outlet on the Champs-Élysées, providing a glimpse of the renowned luxury brand's fusion of retail and hospitality at this exquisite location.

In an alluring display of fashion and opulence, Larsa Pippen, celebrated for her appearances on "The Real Housewives of Miami" and her association with former NBA player Scottie Pippen, has been joined by Marcus Jordan in their visit to the Louis Vuitton store in Paris. Adding to the allure of their Parisian escapade, the couple spent awe-inspiring moments at the renowned outlet.

Notably, the unique facade of the LV store on Champs-Élysées, inspired by historical explorers' trunks from Louis Vuitton's archives, symbolizes the rich heritage and innovation of the esteemed luxury brand. The couple's enthralling exploration of Paris continues to captivate audiences as they immerse themselves in the city's iconic fashion and cultural offerings.

