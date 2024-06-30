In Photos: Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan goes shirtless as he enjoys downtime in Bahamas island 

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan was seen enjoying a vacation and celebrating his mother's birthday in the Bahamas. The CEO of the Trophy Room posted Instagram stories about his mini-vacation on his Instagram handle. He posted a series of pictures and videos, letting his 172K followers know about all the activities he did on his vacation.

In his first story, Marcus posted a picture of the beach with two deckchairs in the frame and a location tag that says 'Cain pool Cove Atlantis, The Bahamas'. He mentioned his mother Juanita Vanoy Jordan and his sister Jasmine M. Jordan as his vacation partners.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan shares photos from Bahamas trip. (Credits: @heirmj523/Instagram)

His second and third stories featured snapshots of the beautiful beach and the hotel they were staying in. After that, Marcus posted a picture of himself shirtless wearing only shorts, cap and sunglasses. He stared right into the camera while taking the picture and added Roddy Rich's song '911' to the story.

Marcus Jordan shares a picture of himself. (Credits: @heirmj523/Instagram)

The rest of the stories featured multiple photos of Marcus on the beach and enjoying the sunny weather. Following that was a picture of the table and a deskmat bearing the name 'Nobu,' a popular restaurant in the area.

Marcus Jordan shares pictures of dinner. (Credits: @heirmj623/Instagram)

The last few stories featured pictures of the food the mother, son and daughter had. They had Japanese cuisine, with Sushi being the main course of the night.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan confirms breakup with Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan was in the headlines for a long time because of his relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen. However, it was reported that Marcus and Larsa had split after dating for two years. There was no confirmation about the news from Marcus or Larsa until recently.

Last week, Marcus Jordan confirmed on his Instagram story that he and Larsa Pippen are not together anymore. He also confirmed that there's no animosity between them after breaking up.

"Stop playin' with me. That 'mystery woman' is not my gf nor are we dating. I'm single AF. Larsa Pippen & I are not together rn, but we're always good," Marcus wrote.

Marcus story confirming hsi breakup with Larsa Pippn. (Credits: @heirmj523/Instagram)

Marcus Jordan is the second son of Michael Jordan and is the founder and CEO of the MJ exclusive merchandise seller Trophy Room, which deals in everything related to the NBA legend, with a specialty in sneakers.