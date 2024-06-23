In Photos: Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi gives sneak peek into first anniversary celebration of beauty line

Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi celebrated the first anniversary of her beauty line "Mandana Beverly Hills." She also found just the perfect time to celebrate the anniversary of her brand. Bolourchi took her brand to the 'International Beauty Show' at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The girlfriend of the Milwaukee Bucks guard was accompanied by her crew for the anniversary celebration. Adding Patrick Beverley to the guest list was definitely going to attract more customers for Mandana's brand. The NBA star showed up in a green t-shirt and shorts, posing for pictures with fans.

Bolourchi's hair care line includes neatly designed hairbrushes, hair clutches and colorful hair bands. She also offers hair creams and hair perfumes in her beauty care product line.

Famous hairstylist Marco Moreno and renowned esthetician Libbey Lazarus were also present at the celebration. Mandana co-founded the company with Alma Aryaie.

Originally from Tehran, Iran, Mandana Bolourchi has been in a relationship with Patrick Beverley since 2021. The couple have been going strong together since then while they also keep themselves immersed in their professional life.

Mandana Bolourchi always wanted to make her name in the beauty industry

Mandana Bolourchi seems to have a perfect life in America. She has a loving boyfriend in NBA star Patrick Beverley and on her professional side, her business has been booming since last year.

However, Bolourchi’s life was not always easy. Born and raised in Iran, she wanted to break away from the sexist laws in her country and wanted to make a name for herself.

In a conversation with HOLR Magazine in 2022, Bolourchi said that she wanted to do something in the beauty industry, especially in hair care.

“I knew I wanted to do something in the beauty industry because hair and makeup are something I do all the time and I know how it needs to be marketed. Especially with hair, the market lacks some things we really need.”

Beverley’s girlfriend also added that she was always a big advocate for good hair smell and used to wear normal perfume for her hair. Seeing that the market didn’t have much hair perfume, she launched her own line of hair perfume inspired by Magnolias.

Mandana Bolourchi came to America to live out her life in the best possible way. She has carved her own path and doesn’t shy away from living a luxurious lifestyle. In 2022, Mandana also appeared in Season 1 of Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix.