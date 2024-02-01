IN PHOTOS: Shaquille O'Neal and ex-wife Shaunie reunite to celebrate their youngest daughter Me'arah's senior night

Shaquille O'Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie were in attendance on Wednesday to celebrate their daughter Me'arah's senior night. Me'arah took to social media and posted images from her senior night and the honors she received at Episcopal High School in Houston, with her parents by her side.

Me'arah's life as a student will soon come to an end, as she is preparing to move to college. She will now join the University of Florida, as she is ready to pursue a future career in the WNBA.

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter will play in the McDonald's All-American game, 35 years after her father appeared in the same game.

Me'Aara O'Neal's Instagram

The NBA legend and Hall of Famer has gone separate ways with his ex-wife for almost 15 years now. They have four kids together and got a divorce back in 2011.

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter reacts to joining the University of Florida

The University of Florida is considered one of the best programs in collegiate basketball with a lot of successful runs in both the men's and women's level.

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter, Me'arah, attracted interest from a few of the best universities in the country, like UCLA, Kentucky, Arizona State and Baylor, but it was the University of Florida that eventually signed her.

Before revealing her decision to move to Florida, Me'arah shared her excitement about what she saw during the university tour and her talks with Florida's coach, Rae Finley.

"I felt like I connected with Coach Kelly [Rae Finley] more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me. She really cares about me not just on the court but off the court. That's important for me," she said back in November, via Bleacher Report.

Me'arah O'Neal has emerged as a Top-50 prospect in women's collegiate basketball and has a promising career in front of her.

She will now join her brothers and sisters who also played collegiate basketball, as she has her sights set on playing professionally. Shaquille O'Neal has repeatedly said that he wanted his kids to go to college no matter if they will pursue a professional career or not.

Me'ara O'Neal had averages of 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists with her high school team, as she is following the steps of her famous father.

Shaquille O'Neal had a legendary career both in the NCAA and the NBA. His No.33 has been retired by LSU, while he led the NCAA in blocks and rebounds in 1991 and 1992, respectively.

O'Neal retired from the NBA as a four-time champion, three-time Finals MVP, a 15-time All-Star, the 2000 regular-season MVP, while he has seen the Miami Heat, LA Lakers and Orlando Magic officially retire his No.34 (Lakers) and No.32 (Heat, Magic) jerseys, respectively.

